Do Lidia and Fourneau End Up Together? Do They Break Up?

The third and final season of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët‘ brings the titular character’s story to an end while her fight for justice and equality continues. Apart from the professional challenges that continue to hold her back, there is also a massive upheaval in her personal life. The previous season saw her break up with Jacopo, with whom she had formed a strong bond in the first season. His departure coincides with the arrival of Prosecutor Fourneau, who turns out to be a much more balanced partner to her. At the end of Season 2, things seem more hopeful for them, but the events of the third season prove otherwise. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lidia and Fourneau’s Relationship was Doomed from the Beginning

One of the things about Lidia is that she knows exactly what she wants. In terms of her career, she knows she wants to be a lawyer and fight for truth and justice, no matter what. She is entirely focused on fighting for equal rights for women, and this dedication to the cause spills into her personal life as well. The time she lives in has caged women into specific roles, one of which is marriage. Finding a husband, bearing children, and running a household is all that a woman is expected to do. This pre-determined gender role is also used as an excuse to hold women back, which is why Lidia cannot practice law.

The fight for her rights already takes up a lot of her time, and she knows that if she gets married, she will be tied up in the expectations of society and her husband. This will prevent her from living the life she wants, keeping her from reaching her full potential, as it has done with so many other women of her time. Thus, she resolves never to get married, which becomes a major hurdle in her romantic endeavors. She finds a great partner in Jacopo, but when he proposes the idea of marriage, she steps back. In the same vein, when Fourneau mentions the possibility of marriage in their future, she makes it clear that this isn’t something she wants for herself. Even though Lidia cares about Fourneau, she is not ready to step back on her ideals and her core philosophy.

Even though she and the prosecutor have a lot of things in common, and she knows that he supports her fight to get a black cloak and practice law, she cannot step back on the one thing she knows she doesn’t want for herself. She is happy to continue their relationship as is, but when the idea of marriage is brought up, she makes her position entirely clear. Not surprisingly, her answer does not sit well with Fourneau. He is heartbroken by her rejection, but at the same time, he doesn’t completely understand where it is coming from. At the same time, he knows that he wants to get married and have a family, and because he cannot have that with Lidia, they decide that it’s for the best if they part ways now.

The Professional Differences Remain a Major Cause of Conflict for Lidia and Fourneau

While Lidia’s desire to remain unmarried is seen as the major factor for their breakup, it is not the only reason why their relationship falls apart. With Fourneau as the prosecutor and Lidia working with Enrico as a defense attorney, it was bound for them to be at odds with each other. While Fourneau is a just man and prefers to get to the root of the truth rather than let an innocent person take the fall, he is also bound by the strings that are often pulled by his superiors. This clash appears early on in Grazia’s case, when the evidence in front of him convinces him that she is guilty, even though Lidia is steadfast in the belief that her best friend is innocent.

Despite their efforts to keep work out of the equation, it eventually seeps into their private moments. To make matters worse, Fourneau is eventually pressurized by his superiors to deliver a closing statement that not only paints Grazia as a murderess, but also presents him as a misogynist, which he is not. By that time, he and Lidia are already broken up, and while they continue to have respect for each other, it becomes clear that their relationship could not have sustained this pressure in the long run. On top of this, there is also the fact that Lidia is still in love with Jacopo.

While she may have refused his offer of marriage, it doesn’t mean she stopped having feelings for him. Even though she chose to be with Fourneau at the end of Season 2, her feelings for Jacopo return the moment he steps back in Turin. At the end of the day, all these factors work against Lidia and Fourneau, even though they were suitably matched and could have been a perfect partner for each other. The fact remains that it was never meant to be.

Read More: The Law According to Lidia Poet Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens to Grazia?