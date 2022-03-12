Life After Death With Tyler Henry Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Life After Death with Tyler Henry’ is an unscripted reality series in which the famous “Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry travels from state to state to help different people find closure while giving a glimpse of his own family backstory. The first season of the series premiered on March 2022. The popular medium has quite a fan following with over 300,000 people on his waiting list, so it makes sense why the series has garnered love and appreciation from many viewers.

This emotional and insightful series answers some of the common questions that people find themselves asking as Tyler reads to give them hope that there is more to the world than what they see. After watching the finale of the first season, fans have already been wondering about the release date and other details of ‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry’ season 2. If you are one of them, we have got you covered!

Life After Death With Tyler Henry Season 2 Release Date

‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry’ season 1 released in its entirety on March 11, 2022, on Netflix. The first season consists of nine episodes that have a runtime of about 37-49 minutes each.

As far as the second season of this reality series is concerned, here is all that we know about it. Netflix has not made an official statement regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show yet. Usually, Netflix tends to let the show find its feet for a few months before assessing its performance and making any decision about the future installments of that specific series. Also, the network does not have many shows that are as unique in concept and as insightful as the reality series in question, so it would be safe to assume that it is more likely to be renewed than canceled. With that pattern in mind, it could be a few months before the network comes out and officially speaks about the future of ‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry.’

The inaugural season opened up to some mixed reviews as it divided the fans of the popular medium into two groups – the group that was disappointed with the reality series and the group that loved it for its message and overall theme. However, it should be given some more time in order to have an accurate verdict on its performance. So, taking all these factors into account, let’s say Netflix decides to renew the series for the second round by the end of summer 2022, we can expect ‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Life After Death With Tyler Henry Cast: Who can be in it?

If the reality series is greenlit for another round, Tyler Henry will undoubtedly be at the heart of it yet again as the entire show is centered upon him using his life experiences to give insightful answers to people chasing some difficult questions about their lives. Other than him, Tyler’s mom Theresa, his boyfriend Clint, and his assistant Heather, are also likely to feature with him in the second installment, if recommissioned by the network.

What can Life After Death With Tyler Henry Season 2 be About?

In the first season, we start off by following the journey of Tyler and his mother, which includes his childhood, his mother’s dramatic past, and their family history in a nutshell. Given his well-known prowess in helping others as a medium, the series portrays his human side and shows that he doesn’t have answers to everything. This is alluded to when he feels a bit powerless when it comes to helping his own mother and has to seek help from specialists.

Throughout season 1, Tyler uses art as a medium of channeling his gifts. Even though he uses the same format of doodling and scribbling, and somehow connecting with the surrounding energies to come up with an accurate reading in almost every episode, it never gets boring. So, if ‘Life After Death With Tyler Henry’ returns for a second installment, we can expect to witness the same level of emotional and valuable content from this wise medium. He is expected to travel across different states yet again and help people find closure and deal with the loss of their loved ones by providing readings and messages that validate them.

