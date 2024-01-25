Crowdsource Murder: Is the Lifetime Film Rooted in Reality?

With Brittany Underwood occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Crowdsource Murder’ is a drama movie that revolves around Monica and her daughter, Shannon, whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when the latter meets with a critical accident. Struggling to pay the hospital bills for treating her daughter’s injuries, one of Monica’s friends suggests she turn to crowdsource funding to support the finances. After setting up the crowdsource fund, she notices the generous and regular donations of a charming man named Noah.

However, given Noah’s uncalled-for generosity, Monica naturally starts to doubt his motives. The mystery surrounding the intentions of Noah builds the suspenseful tale and keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. The film also consists of impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Nicole Weber, James Hyde, Francesca Barker McCormick, Clark Moore, and Lexi Minetree. Moreover, the realistic themes of deceit and doubt are present throughout the narrative, sparking curiosity in the minds of the viewers regarding the authenticity of the tale.

Crowdsource Murder is Not Based on a True Story

No, ‘Crowdsource Murder’ is not based on a true story. With the experience of writing thrillers like ‘Incarcerated,’ ‘Requiem for a Scream,’ ‘Revenge Delivered,’ ‘Dangerous Snow Day,’ and ‘Trap House’ under his belt, Jordan Robinson made the most of his creative mind and brilliant penmanship to conjure up the enthralling yet seemingly true-to-life screenplay for the Lifetime movie. Throughout the story, the screenwriter manages to include several realistic elements, such as crowdsource funding.

The entire story of ‘Crowdsource Murder’ revolves around the theme of crowdsource funding, which is not unheard of in real life. Although used mostly by startup companies to kickstart their business, it is also useful for personal requirements, as showcased in the movie. For the uninitiated, crowdsource funding is when an individual raises money to finance their requirements, personal or professional. One can reach a large group of people and collect the funds via online platforms.

Besides crowdsource funding, the deceitful nature of people is also one of the primary themes explored in the Brittany Underwood directorial. This particular subject matter is touched upon in various movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘The Gift.’ Written and helmed by Joel Edgerton, the 2015 mystery thriller movie features some widely recognized names in the industry, including Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall, Joel Edgerton, Tim Griffin, and Allison Tolman.

It follows a young married couple — Simon and Robyn — whose ideal life is turned upside down when they cross paths with one of Simon’s acquaintances, Gordo, from high school. The chance encounter leads to Gordo dropping in at their house every now and then with a mysterious gift every time. Besides the troubling gifts, Gordo also uncovers a two-decade-old horrifying secret, unsettling the picture-perfect relationship between Simon and Robyn. Taking into consideration all the above-mentioned factors, we can conclude that even though ‘Crowdsource Murder’ highlights some true-to-life themes and elements, it doesn’t change the fact that it is a work of fiction.

