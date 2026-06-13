Is Ex Door Neighbor Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa, Tubi’s ‘Ex Door Neighbor’ revolves around an engaged couple, Imani and Deon, whose seemingly stable relationship is thrown into chaos when a familiar face from the past unexpectedly reenters their lives. With the big day almost within reach, Imani now has to wrestle with the arrival of Berhe, Deon’s ex, who seems to have complete command over whatever room she walks into. What starts as an uncomfortable coincidence gradually develops into something far more disruptive, forcing the couple to confront issues they thought had long been left behind.

With tensions slowly bubbling up, trust becomes increasingly difficult to maintain, and Imani begins to lose herself in waves of paranoia and ambiguity. The question, then, is how much of this is a part of Berhe’s supposed plan and how much is just events strung together by fate. In juggling all of these story elements, the thriller movie taps into broader themes of trust, obsession, insecurity, and the lasting, ever-expanding impact of unresolved relationships.

Ex Door Neighbor is a Crafted Tale About the Challenges Unique to Romantic Relationships

‘Ex Door Neighbor’ is a fictional story penned by writer Briana Cole, often lauded as “The Literary Drama Queen.” Though not based on a real case or event, the movie uses its invented characters to tell a deeply realistic tale about what makes a relationship work. To achieve this effect, the movie draws on some of the anxieties that some couples face in real life, particularly when it comes to the complicated feelings surrounding ex-partners. In this movie, Imani and Deon’s lives turn upside down after the mysterious reappearance of Berhe, and this entire premise is filled with an air of realism due to the writer’s years of experience with the genre.

Cole is also the writer of many other popular titles like ‘Played and Betrayed,’ ‘Off Limits and All Mine,’ and ‘Another Man’s Wife.’ The ups and downs of relationships are the narrative pillars of all these stories, but where ‘Ex Door Neighbor’ stands out is in how it creates a series of compelling twists, compelling viewers to weigh in on many perspectives regarding the same scenes. Another narrative beat that often reoccurs in Cole’s story involves shifting to a new location and the challenges those environments bring. To pull this off realistically, Cole likely spent a lot of time researching how space affects the mind, imbuing her fictional constructs with enough details to keep up a high level of immersion.

One of the strongest facets of ‘Ex Door Neighbor’ is its ability to let the subtext tell the story, be it through the visuals or narrative tidbits that are laid early on and turn out to be foreshadowings. While Imani and Deon seemingly have a perfect life on first glance, we learn over the course of the story that they have their own differences regarding work-life balance and where their priorities lie. This plot beat has its grounding in a real-life social dilemma, as a 2017 study pointed out that women whose partners worked 50+ hours per week reported higher stress levels and lower relationship quality than women whose partners had a less strenuous work schedule. We see a fictionalized depiction of the same frustrations through Imani, which further grounds her tumultuous journey in realism.

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