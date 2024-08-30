Lifetime Orders The Millionaire Murderer; Starts Filming in Winnipeg in September

Lifetime’s crime catalog is expanding! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has ordered the television film ‘The Millionaire Murderer.’ Nicholas Treeshin is directing the project. The principal photography will begin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on September 9. The TV movie’s cast and plot are under wraps at this point.

Treeshin recently directed the documentary ‘Moral Injuries – The Art of Jordan Van Sewell.’ He has also helmed multiple episodes of the reality series ‘Border Security: America’s Front Line.’ His last feature film, ‘Thunderbird,’ follows a reclusive fisherman on a quest to find his missing sister in the rugged Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Treeshin’s credits include shows such as ‘Worst to First,’ ‘Fear Haus,’ and ‘Tricked.’

Another recent Lifetime film that offers a suspenseful storyline is ‘Her Secret Family Killer,’ directed by Lisa France. This TV movie centers on Sarah, the owner of a small-town ice cream shop, who finds herself caught in a terrifying mystery after a series of murders rocks her community. The situation becomes more sinister when her DNA is linked to the crime scenes. A seemingly harmless DNA testing kit, gifted by her friend Victoria, sets off a chain of events that uncovers disturbing family secrets.

Among the forthcoming Lifetime releases is ‘Held Hostage in My House,’ premiering on September 7. Directed by Anna Elizabeth James, this thriller centers on a single mother who becomes trapped in her vacation rental. As she struggles to survive, she is forced to uncover the identity of her assailant by piecing together cryptic clues left by previous guests.

Lifetime has frequently chosen Winnipeg as a filming location for its productions. Notable recent projects shot in the area include ‘Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story‘ and ‘Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story.’

