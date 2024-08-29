Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson to Star in Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue’

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will join forces for a moving musical drama! The Cinemaholic can reveal that they will headline Craig Brewer’s next feature ‘Song Sung Blue.’ The movie will start filming in New York and New Jersey on October 15. The project was developed at Focus Features and Davis Entertainment. Brewer wrote the screenplay based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina.

The film will depict the inspiring and tragic love story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a homegrown Milwaukee-based husband-and-wife singing duo who pays tribute to the music of Neil Diamond as Lightning & Thunder. For the couple, dreams are the fuel and music the engine of life. The narrative goes behind the curtain with this brave couple, from their humble beginnings over twenty years ago to the threshold of fame, from disaster to rebirth, depicting the final chapters in the lives of these authentic American dreamers.

The project will unite Jackman and Hudson in leading roles for the first time. The actor recently reprised his iconic role, Wolverine, in the blockbuster Marvel Studios film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ He also lent his voice to characters in animated projects such as Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty,’ Netflix’s ‘Human Resources,’ and Hulu’s ‘Koala Man.’ The actor headlined the cast of Florian Zeller’s psychological drama ‘The Son‘ as Peter, whose life with his new partner, Beth, and their baby is disrupted by the arrival of his ex-wife, Kate, and their teenage son, Nicholas.

Hudson most recently played Simone Cleary in ‘A Little White Lie,’ which centers on a handyman in New York City who is mistaken for a famous reclusive author and is invited to a university to deliver a keynote address to save its literary festival. She garnered immense attention with her performance as Birdie Jay in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery film ‘Glass Onion,’ a sequel to ‘Knives Out.’

Jackman has ample experience in music-based films, having played P.T. Barnum in ‘The Greatest Showman’ and Jean Valjean in ‘Les Misérables.’ Hudson’s past work includes music-themed projects like ‘Rock the Kasbah’ and Sia’s ‘Music.’ Brewer has previously delved into the same world multiple times. His 2011 romantic drama ‘Footloose’ is set in a world where rock music is banned. The 2005 crime drama ‘Hustle & Flow’ follows a Memphis pimp’s efforts to become a hip-hop emcee. The filmmaker is also known for directing ten episodes of FOX’s music drama ‘Empire.’ He displayed his skills in crafting a biopic with the Eddie Murphy-led Netflix film ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ which is based on the life and career of Rudy Ray Moore.

Jackman’s films ‘The Son’ and ‘Bad Education‘ were shot in New York. Hudson’s film ‘Raising Helen’ was set against the backdrop of New Jersey.

