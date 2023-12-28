A Widow Seduced: Is the Lifetime Thriller Inspired by Real Life?

Lifetime’s ‘A Widow Seduced’ is a thriller drama film that focuses on a widow named Kellie who has a happening and successful professional life but doesn’t have a companion to go home to. To meet someone compatible, she enters the online dating world and comes across the profile of a wealthy businessman named Dan. Not only is he like-minded, but he also shares her interests, cooks, and surprises Kellie with gifts. One thing leads to another and soon, Dan convinces her to let him move in with her and build a future with her.

Finally, Kellie thinks she has found the one but her happiness runs out when she finds out about Dan’s dark and mysterious past that puts her life in danger. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from Natalie Brown, Gray Powell, and Erin Agostino, the Bill Corcoran directorial highlights some true-to-life themes and elements, including deception and con artists, which are bound to leave the audience pose certain questions about the film’s authenticity.

A Widow Seduced is Not Based on a True Story?

No, ‘A Widow Seduced’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the intriguing tale of deceit was crafted by the multi-talented writer Jessica Landry, who is also known for writing several other thrillers, including ‘Cheerleader Abduction,’ ‘Obsessed to Death,’ ‘A Podcast to Die For,’ ‘Heartland Homicide,’ and ‘Sunshine Slayings.’ She made the most of her creative mind, years of experience in the field, and excellent penmanship to conjure up the screenplay of the Lifetime production.

The online dating world is known to bring people together and help them find lifelong connections. But it also works on the other end of the spectrum as it works as a perfect spot for con artists to prey, gain the trust of the other individual, and realize their ulterior motives. The case of the Israeli con artist Simon Leviev documents the side effects of trusting a complete stranger in the realm of the online dating world. These kinds of real-life cases are the reason why many of you might be in two minds about the authenticity of ‘A Widow Seduced.’

Apart from real life, several movies and TV shows have emphasized the themes and elements of con artists, deceit, and the dark side of online dating, all of which are explored in the Lifetime film. A primary reason why you find it familiar is that you must have watched some of these subject matters play out in another movie or series. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2023 mystery thriller movie ‘Missing.’ Helmed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, the standalone sequel to the 2018 film ‘Searching’ revolves around a complex mother-daughter bond that improves when the mother Grace goes missing, after leaving for an international trip with her new online boyfriend.

The daughter June makes the most of all the online tools available at her disposal to get to the bottom of her mother’s disappearance. Touching upon similar themes, the characters as well as several aspects of the plot run parallel to the Bill Corcoran directorial. So, even though ‘A Widow Seduced’ shares some similarities with certain real-life occurrences, the fact that it is a work of fiction doesn’t change.

