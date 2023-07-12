Where Was Lifetime’s A Podcast to Die For Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Nicholas Humphries, Lifetime’s ‘A Podcast to Die For’ is a crime thriller drama movie that follows Lacey, a young true-crime podcaster who comes across an unsolved local murder case. By getting involved in it, she finds herself in the middle of a deadly game of cat and mouse that uncovers a terrifying and unexpected truth related to the killings. Soon, she realizes that the truth regarding the murder lies closer to home than she had anticipated.

The thriller film indulges in dark themes of murder and a modern element of podcasting, the combination of which makes it an entertaining and gripping watch. At the same time, the use of a relatively darker undertone against the backdrop of several interesting locations sets the vibe of the narrative, leaving the audience wondering where ‘A Podcast to Die For’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

A Podcast to Die For Filming Locations

‘A Podcast to Die For’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, especially in Vancouver and surrounding areas. The principal photography for the thriller movie seemingly commenced around late October 2022 or early November 2022 and reportedly wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of ‘A Podcast to Die For’ was lensed in and around the port city of Vancouver, with the production team setting up camp at various streets and neighborhoods to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. While most of the interior scenes appear to be taped inside actual properties and establishments, we cannot rule out the possibility that a few pivotal sequences for the crime film were recorded on a sound stage in one of the film studios in and around the city of Vancouver. Some of the popular film studio choices in Hollywood North are Vancouver Film Studios, Bridge Studios, Eagle Creek Studios, and Ironwood Studio.

As far as the exterior portions are concerned, they were mostly shot on location utilizing the vast and versatile landscape of Vancouver. So, it is a high possibility that you might be able to notice some iconic landmarks and buildings in the backdrops of some scenes. For instance, Canada Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Science World, the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, and the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre are a few sites that you might want to look out for.

When it comes to Vancouver’s locales being featured in movies and TV shows, there are plenty of such instances. After all, it is called Hollywood North for a reason. So, besides ‘A Podcast to Die For,’ Vancouver has hosted the production of film projects like ‘Insomnia,’ ‘Along Came a Spider,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ and ‘Keep Breathing.’

A Podcast to Die For Cast

Kate Miner essays the role of Lacey in the Lifetime movie. Throughout her long and successful acting career, she has been popular for playing some key roles in various films and TV shows, which might be the reason some of you might find her face familiar. Well, she stars in ‘Nora,’ ‘Deviant Love,’ ‘A Leading Man,’ ‘Persons Unknown,’ ‘Necessary Roughness,’ and ‘Shameless.’ On the other hand, Matthew MacCaull portrays Cam in the thriller film. You might recognize MacCaull from his roles in film projects, such as ‘A Royal Christmas Match,’ ‘Beverly Hills Wedding,’ ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,’ ‘Hailey Dean Mystery,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in the movie are Andrea Abreu (Maddie), Barbara Wallace (Helen), Claire Friesen (Valentine), Sophia Carriere (Kira Tindall), and Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Rachel). Furthermore, Lisa Paxton (Julia), Keisha Haines (Tendra), Natasha Olympia Richards (Chrissy), Maria Herrera (Detective), and Bonnie Hay (Doctor) feature in the thriller movie as well.

