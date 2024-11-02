Where is HBO’s Like Water for Chocolate Filmed?

Based on Laura Esquivel’s 1989 novel, ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ or ‘Como Agua Para Chocolate’ revolves around the ill-fated romance of Tita in 20th-century Mexico as she goes through intense family drama, heartbreak, and a culinary rebellion. Lovers Tita and Pedro’s dreams of a life together are shattered when her widowed mother, Elena, decides that Tita, as the youngest, will remain by her side until her death, while her elder sister will marry Pedro.

Pedro agrees to the marriage in order to stay close to Tita, who is devastated. The family cook, Nacha, tries to console and guide her through the strict traditions of her family, while the heartbroken young woman pours her emotions into her cooking. The Spanish HBO romance series transports us into a past era of customs and revolution in Mexico, bringing poignant emotions to vibrant life through sequences of magical realism.

Like Water for Chocolate Filming Locations

‘Like Water for Chocolate’ is filmed in Mexico City and Tlaxcala, Mexico. Principal photography for the first season was carried out over nine weeks between September and December 2023. The creatives behind the project were thrilled to bring Laura Esquivel’s work to life, fueled by their faithful recreation as they recognized the continued relevance of the story in the modern era. “Making ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ turned into one of the most exciting challenges of my career,” revealed director Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos. “It connected me with the lineage of women in my family, with the traditions that we carry between generations and with the role of women in society.”

Mexico City, Mexico

Filming for ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ takes place in and around Mexico City, the country’s capital, and its surrounding administrative district. The city’s colonial-era buildings, grand haciendas, and charming streets allow it to depict a past version of itself and capture the period setting of the early 20th century. Additionally, Mexico City’s extensive film industry infrastructure comes into play when creating historical backdrops, as it supports high-quality production with cutting-edge movie studios and an experienced talent pool of production crew members. Around 1,200 cast and crew members were involved in the creation of the debut season of ‘Like Water for Chocolate.’ Other shows and movies filmed in Mexico City include ‘Frida,’ ‘The Five Juanas,’ ‘Original Sin,’ and Netflix’s ‘Pedro Páramo.’

Tlaxcala, Mexico

The rural landscapes and historic ranches of Tlaxcala serve as pivotal filming locations for ‘Like Water for Chocolate,’ especially in scenes set in and around Tita’s family home. The natural landscapes of Tlaxcala, from golden fields to rugged mountains, are featured in the backgrounds of the series. Hacienda San Nicolás el Grande is among the historical haciendas where the HBO show sets up shop. Located in the Benito Juárez Municipality, the structure was built in the mid-15th century and boasts tall ramparts, a spacious central courtyard, a chapel, and stables. While some of the structures face a state of disrepair, the property remains one of the largest haciendas in Tlaxcala. Other estates in the state dating back to the 17th century are employed to capture the backdrops of Tita’s family home seen in the show.

Recognized for its sprawling haciendas and rustic ranches, Tlaxcala provides a peaceful countryside ambiance that contrasts sharply with Tita’s inner turmoil. The state’s open fields and beautifully preserved estates help illustrate the era’s pastoral lifestyle, while the natural beauty of Tlaxcala enhances the series’ scenes of magical realism. Other productions that have conducted shooting in Tlaxcala include ‘The Mask of Zorro,’ ‘For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada,’ ‘Our Time,’ and ‘Poison for the Fairies.’

