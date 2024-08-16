Linda and John Wojas: Where are Pam Smart’s Parents Now?

Pamela Smart’s arrest in connection with the murder of her husband, Greggory Smart, triggered a media frenzy. Many people blamed Pamela for the crime, believing she orchestrated the murder and persuaded three teenage boys to carry it out on her behalf. Conversely, some vouched for her innocence and argued that her conviction was a miscarriage of justice. Pamela’s parents, Linda and John Wojas have always maintained their daughter’s innocence, asserting that the alleged biased reporting influenced the outcome of the case. ABC’s ’20/20′ episode ‘Broken Vows’ features clips from past interviews and media appearances to provide a clearer perspective on the crusade they’ve led for years on her behalf.

Linda and John Wojas Never Doubted Their Daughter

John and Linda Wojas were living in Coral Gables, Florida when they welcomed Pamela into their family. As their only daughter, she was greatly cherished and loved. When the family relocated to Miami, Florida, Pamela adjusted seamlessly to the changes, showing a remarkable ability to adapt to her surroundings. She was their ray of hope to her parents—bright, determined, and destined for success. Eventually, the family moved to Derry, New Hampshire, and when Pamela fell in love with Greggory Smart, her parents were convinced she had found a lifelong partner in him.

They were filled with pride at Pamela’s wedding in 1989 and also at her graduation from Florida State University later that year. Therefore, when they learned of their son-in-law’s death, it was inconceivable to them. What was even more shocking was their daughter’s arrest in connection with the murder. They observed the media trial and felt strongly that she was being treated unfairly. They were convinced that Billy Flynn and his two friends were the actual perpetrators, motivated by jealousy, and were blaming Pamela Smart to avoid a lengthy sentence.

Linda and John Wojas Are Fighting For Pam’s Release Even Today

Over the years, Linda and John Wojas have consistently supported their daughter. They reacted strongly when Pamela was transferred to a maximum-security prison in New York in 1993, feeling it was a move by the state to counteract the support Pamela was receiving from the community. They have also criticized the disparity in sentencing between Pamela and the three boys directly involved in the murder. The Wojases maintain a website dedicated to Pamela, providing updates on her case and highlighting her accomplishments while in prison.

They view Pamela as a virtuous and philanthropic individual who has actively advocated for the rights of her fellow female inmates. They have also claimed that Pamela has experienced abuse and mistreatment during her time in prison. Each year feels like a heavy burden on their shoulders, but they have resolved never to stop fighting for her. In June 2024, when Pamela acknowledged her role in the crime for the first time, she also requested a commutation of her sentence. She expressed that her 81-year-old mother wishes to see her daughter happy and at home, even if only for a short time before she passes away. It has been a long and arduous journey for John and Linda, but they remain as steadfast in their conviction as they did decades ago.

Linda Hopes Her Book Will Rejuvenate Linda’s Case

On April 28, 2020, Linda Wojas published her book ‘To Live For: A Mother’s Cry for Justice,’ which compiles letters and journals written by Pamela from prison. Linda hopes the book would reveal the truth and shed new light on the case, moving away from the intense media scrutiny surrounding the incident. The book’s title is a response to Joyce Maynard’s “To Die For,” a novel believed to be loosely based on Pamela’s story, which inspired a popular film with the same name.

Linda mentioned that this is her first book and that she plans to publish many more. The resilience that Linda has shown can only be summarized by her words, “I want her home before I die and will continue to file petitions to get the executive council of New Hampshire to free Pamela. This is my book. This is our story. This is what I live for.”

