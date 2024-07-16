Linda Broudreaux: Where is Teresa Broudreaux’s Daughter Now?

It was March 4, 1980, when the entire world turned upside down for 4-year-old Linda Broudreaux as her loving mother was found naked and dead along the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach. This much has actually even been depicted in Netflix’s ‘Homicide: Los Angeles: Murder at the Beach,’ especially as she features in the episode to share her navigation of grief as a child and as an adult.

Linda Broudreaux’s Dreams of an Idyllic Family Shattered in 1980

Although Linda’s biological father was never really in the picture, she was genuinely happy with her mother, Theresa Broudreaux, and stepfather, Ronnie Fematt. After all, despite the couple’s often tumultuous relationship, the latter treated her as his own, and they also anticipated the welcome of another baby girl, only for everything to soon shatter apart. It was an argument between Linda’s parents that drove her mother to leave for her sister’s nearby apartment for a while before leaving, but she never returned home, and her body was found by a surfer mere hours later.

However, considering how Linda was merely four at the time, she was told that her five-month pregnant mother had drowned, and it wasn’t until she found her autopsy report in a drawer of her aunt that she learned the truth. She had actually been swept away by her paternal family following Teresa’s death, so she didn’t have much contact with Ronnie either, which is why she did kind of believe when she was told by relatives that he was responsible. However, as she grew up, she did begin questioning what was right and what was not because even though she’d often seen him fight with her mother, she knew he wasn’t really violent.

Nevertheless, Linda and Ronnie never got a chance to reconnect, that is, until Theresa’s real perpetrator was finally apprehended in 2017, two years before he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. When he was arrested, the local officials had asked her to come to the press conference, but she couldn’t make it – her stepfather was there, though, just as he always had been when she was young. This opened the door for them to start building a relationship in the only way they knew how, by paying respect to the shared loved one they had lost.

Linda Broudreaux Now Has a Family of Her Own

According to Linda’s own narrative, she and Ronnie did try to go back to the relationship they once shared, but owing to the nearly four decades that had passed, they simply couldn’t. Therefore, today, they now simply continue to support one another and be there for one another from afar – there is still likely a lot of love between them, but they just aren’t close. As for Linda’s personal standing, while she prefers to keep both her personal as well as professional life well away from the limelight these days, she is seemingly still based in California and now has a family of her own – a stable partner and adorable children.

We should also mention that when Teresa’s killer, Robert Allan Yniguez, was sentenced in October 2019, she did give a victim impact statement expressing her loss. She said, in part while holding back tears, “[My mother] never got to see my first day of school. She didn’t get to see her first grandchild born. She wasn’t at my wedding and my children will never get to meet their grandmother.” Then, following the proceeding, she admitted that while she is glad the matter is close for good, and now she can finally focus on moving on while keeping her mother alive in her heart, “no amount of time [he serves] is ever going to be enough, he got to live his life.”

