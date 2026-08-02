Lioness Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: The Spider and The Fly

Season 3 of ‘Lioness’ brings the elite CIA team into a whole new battlefield, which introduces new and unseen dangers into the fray. When a covert foreign operative reaches out to Joe McNamara, she comes bearing information that could be fruitful in the country’s ongoing feud against one of their oldest rivals. However, when this new opportunity puts the Lionesses into the same tense pressure cooker as Sergeant Major Cody Spears and his Delta Force operatives, it paves the pathway to a tense, untimely rivalry. Yet, the war that continues to be waged in the trenches outweighs any petty differences, compelling Joe to work with the military personnel to achieve their shared goal: the capture of Putin’s right-hand man. Naturally, this operation plunges the CIA operative into a whole new world, one where danger seems to follow her all the way home from work. SPOILERS AHEAD!

A Clandestine Meeting Happens at Georgetown University

A mysterious foreign operative reaches out to Joe McNamara and her team, arranging for a secret meeting at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Despite their reservations, the team goes through with the illicit meeting, posing as campus natives to avoid prying eyes. Using the shrubbery as dubious cover, the team’s leader has a one-on-one with the mystery woman, who claims to have useful information for the CIA. As it turns out, she has the location of Aleksi Yurimov, Putin’s hammer and his right-hand man. Her own people can’t make a move against the man without invoking the Russian President’s wrath.

On the other hand, she knows that the CIA can easily deal with him without throwing anything out of the precarious balance. Yet, Joe rightfully assesses that any move on Yurimov would be directly beneficial to the secret agent and her people. This means that by choosing to accept her offered information on Yurimov and initiating an attack on him, the CIA gains a favor out of the agent and the people who stand to gain the most from this move. It just so happens that the mystery woman’s specialty lies in honeypot missions, something that can be of interest to Joe and her people. As a result, the meeting ends with the exchange of precarious information and the acquisition of a new objective for the Lioness team.

The Lioness Arrives at the Ukrainian Trenches

Once Joe and her team acquire the assignment to apprehend Aleksi Yurimov, it takes them to the war-torn trenches in Ukraine, where Sergeant Major Cody and his party are waiting for the second phase of the mission. The Russian agent’s location places him in the middle of the enemy’s base, across on the other side of the battlefield trenches. As a result, the Delta Force operatives are planning on taking Joe with them to the other side so that she can ID their enemy and approve his abduction as a CIA agent. Inter-departmental politics make it impossible to conduct this mission any other way. However, this creates a different conflict between the Delta Force agents and the Lioness team.

Given the context of the mission, Bobby and her team are instructed to sit out the bulk of the work by remaining grounded at the base while Cody and his team corral their leader around. While this is insulting to their abilities all on its own, it also creates the added complication of Joe being forced to trust a group of strangers with her safety. Even though it is true that her team isn’t trained for this kind of environment, another fact remains that she needs to have a face she can trust out on the battlefield. Eventually, the two parties come to a compromise that allows Cruz, a former Delta Force agent, to guard her leader’s six during the mission. The next morning, the team is deployed in a carefully orchestrated attack.

The mission takes place in the morning to allow mist and the enemy drones’ underdeveloped thermal receptors to provide the agents with cover. K9 handler Brady joins the team, helping them deploy the dangerous beasts on the enemies as a first line of attack. Meanwhile, Cody leads the team to the other side of the enemy borders to infiltrate the base currently housing Yurimov. The experience remains unlike any that Joe or even Cruz has experienced before. The kind of merciless violence that the Delta Force agents subscribe to shakes the duo up from the inside. Even so, they manage to finish the job, cornering Yurimo, identifying him, and taking him hostage. The return to base is an equally tense endeavor where the team is chased by a horde of drones and other airborne threats. Ultimately, the mission proves to be a success, booking the Lioness team’s tickets back home.

Danger Follows Joe All the Way Back Home

Joe walks away from the mission at the Ukraine border with a heavy conscience. She can’t fairly reckon with the violence she observed in the retrieval mission without finding herself stuck with bigger questions about the nature of her work. Even so, some peace and quiet unfortunately don’t seem to be awaiting her back home. Shortly after her return to her husband and children in the middle of the night, Joe hears an inexplicable knock on the door. On the other side is a man claiming to be the State Police who is insistent about getting the woman out of her house. Being a law enforcement agent herself, Joe quickly sniffs out his lie. Nonetheless, the man refuses to give up and breaks into the house.

Once he establishes himself as a pressing threat, the CIA agent whips out her gun and lays the stranger to waste. Although his accomplice tries to make a run for it, he doesn’t get very far before finding himself on the receiving end of Joe’s bullets as well. Still, even though the fight has been won, it doesn’t mean the battle is over. The attack on her house is a confirmation of a dreadful reality: her cover has been blown. Therefore, six months later, Joe finds herself in a new neighborhood with her family living a new life. Even then, the new cover doesn’t mean safety for the agent. She realizes the same when her commute to a meeting with Kaitlyn Meade is intercepted by masked enemies who end up kidnapping her off the streets.

Read More: Lioness Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Does Joe’s Mission Succeed?