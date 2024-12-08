Lioness Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Does Joe’s Mission Succeed?

The second season finale of Paramount+’s thriller series ‘Lioness,’ titled ‘The Compass Points Home,’ follows Joe McNamara’s new mission that targets two Chinese nuclear scientists. Despite getting injured severely, she leads her team to Iran to eliminate the targets who can bolster the nuclear weaponry of the Middle Eastern country. While she commits to the assignment in Iran, her superiors, Byron Westfield and Kaitlyn Meade, focus on Alvaro Carrillo, the original target of the Lioness mission that involves Josephina Carrillo. The two high-ranking CIA officers land in Mexico to show China that they will go to any length to safeguard the security of the United States! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lioness Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

‘The Compass Points Home’ begins with Joe and her team landing in Iran for their mission. Even though she is struggling with her injury, she wants to be involved in the assignment as much as she can, much to the disapproval of Bobby, the leader of the former’s QRF gang. Joe listens to her subordinate for the first time in a long time but reminds the latter that she will be on the battlefield if the mission goes south. Amber Whalen, the CIA intelligence officer in charge of the mission, guides them from the base while Cody is on the ground to update them about the developments.

Edwin Mullins watches the mission from the White House and informs his colleagues that he will accept complete responsibility for the assignment if it fails. He is happy to leave the credit for others if it succeeds since he only cares about teaching the enemies of his country a lesson. While Joe prepares for the mission in Iran, Byron Westfield and Kaitlyn Meade make an offer to Pablo Carrillo. The high-ranking CIA officials let him know that he and his family can have both freedom and fortune if he joins their side. Byron and Kaitlyn want Pablo to broker a deal between them and Alvaro Carrillo so that they can lay their hands on the Chinese associate who has been helping Mexica threaten the security of the United States.

Pablo calls Alvaro and offers more than $300 million in return for the Chinese associate. The leader of Los Tigres gets tempted by the offer and welcomes his brother and the CIA officials to Mexico. After an annoying security check at the gate, Byron and Kaitlyn enter Alvaro’s house with Pablo. The little brother kills the elder one and proclaims himself as the new boss of the drug cartel. Kyle McManus informs his superiors that the captured Chinese associate will be moved to the Guantanamo Bay prison for plotting against and subsequently threatening the national security of the United States.

Lioness Season 2 Ending: Does Joe’s Team Survive the Attack? Is Anyone Dead?

Joe’s mission starts with Josephina Carrillo and Cruz Manuelos flying away in a chopper to kill the Chinese nuclear scientists. The two Lionesses rain missiles and bullets over the Iranian vehicles that carry the targets and their convoy. However, they take a bit more time than anticipated to eliminate the threats, only for their helicopter to get hit by a missile. The chopper crashes on the land, badly hurting Josephina more than Cruz. Joe and her QRF team arrive at the site in no time to rescue their colleagues but get ambushed by Iranian soldiers who show up at the place from east and west and north and south.

Cody and his compatriot try their best to kill the enemies, but the Iranians easily outnumber them. With the CAS team far away, Joe, her team, and their colleagues are forced to fight the battle on their own. Many of them, including Bobby, Two Cups, and Tex, get badly hurt, but they all survive. The CAS team arrives before Josephina has to kill her own superiors and colleagues to protect them from the barbarity of their enemies. Therefore, Joe succeeds in concluding the mission without losing any of the members of her team. Even though most of them are badly injured, their wounds are not severe enough to kill them.

What actually dies, or at least almost, is Joe’s eagerness to put her and her team’s lives on the line to fight for her country. She knows that neither she nor her nation has the option of deciding against embarking on these dangerous assignments. As far as she is concerned, it won’t even be surprising if she returns to another battlefield soon. However, Joe has started to dread doing what she does, which explains why she cries her heart out after the mission. Rather than celebrating the victory like the people at the White House, she expresses the anger and helplessness she feels in the middle of similar assignments.

Do Cruz and Josephina End Up Together?

Cruz and Josephina promise “not” to discuss their growing feelings for each other after the mission concludes. Since they return to the base with enough injuries, especially the fighter pilot, they don’t get an opportunity to talk about the future of their relationship before the second season ends. As Lionesses, both of them have no say in what’s ahead for them. Since their mission concludes satisfactorily, Joe can retain or let them go. If either of these options materializes, the chances of Cruz and Josephina ending up together are high. Either they can work together or move away together, which will give them an opportunity to build their relationship.

Cruz and Josephina are highly compatible as a couple. Since they both work in the same field, they can understand and accept each other’s way of life more than anybody else. The conflicts present in Joe and Neal’s relationship may never be part of the two Lionesses’ togetherness, which is highly important when it comes to the chances of their companionship’s survival. As someone who has sacrificed her heart and love for her country, Cruz can help Josephina deal with the irreparable damages done to her relationship with her family, which may bring them closer. Having said that, all these are easier said than done.

In the case of Cruz and Josephina, if Joe decides to retain one and let the other one go, their relationship may not survive such a turn of events. The chosen one will need to prioritize the interests of the CIA and their country more than her own feelings and partner. If such a scenario materializes in their lives, it is difficult to predict whether either one of them will happily wait for the other for the sake of their togetherness. Considering these possibilities, the fate of Cruz and Josephina’s relationship will most likely depend on Joe’s plans for the two soldiers.

Do Joe and Neal Break Up or Stay Together?

Joe leaves for the mission in Iran against Neal’s wishes. As a husband and doctor, he knows well that she is not fit enough to return to a battlefield and put her life on the line. After her near-death experience, he is not strong enough to confront the possibility of her death or worse. He knows that their children are capable of doing it, but he is not. When Joe does not respect the same, Neal subtly considers separating from her. That is why the CIA official fears whether she has a house to return to anymore. Much to her surprise, Neal welcomes her back wholeheartedly and reaffirms his commitment to her.

Neal decides against breaking up with Joe because of the very reason he considers his separation from her: love. His feelings for her are immense and strong, which explains why he gives their togetherness another chance. He has always loved her enough and more, which is why she always has a home to return to, irrespective of the countless times she has prioritized the interests of the CIA over her own family. If Neal could walk away, he must have done it a long time ago. He may not have waited until their relationship grew stronger than ever. Therefore, we can expect them to stay together for good.

Neal has sacrificed enough to be with Joe. He may not be able to throw it all away and embrace his separation from her. Thus, he may choose the second option: becoming stronger. He may try his best to accept the dangers associated with his wife’s work and learn to cherish a relationship with her despite the possibility of her getting hurt or killed. Otherwise, Joe must sacrifice her job for Neal, which appears to be a tough ask considering her convictions and commitment to protecting her country.

What Happens After the Mission’s Success?

The successful completion of the mission in Iran reveals the unparalleled strength of the United States to the world. Edwin Mullins approves the assignment when he realizes that China has teamed up with Mexico, Iran, and Turkey to threaten and hurt his country. The enemies of the nation group together to unleash chaos on and within its borders without any regard for its strength and sovereignty. China plants an agent in Mexico and sends nuclear scientists to Iran under the impression that the United States cannot do anything about these moves. The mission’s success changes this impression.

When the CIA successfully neutralizes the threats in Mexico and Iran, China and its allies learn that they have lost the war. All they can further do is limit the potential damages. The Chinese ambassador must have called Mullins to do it. He may want the CIA to hand over the agent captured from Mexico to ensure that the man won’t reveal anything confidential that can harm China. Similarly, other countries may want to inform Mullins about distancing themselves from this ongoing conflict to avoid an embarrassment similar to what happens in Iran within their borders. Irrespective of the exact reasons, it is clear that they have learned not to mess with the affairs of the United States.

Read More: Special Ops: Lioness: Paramount+ Series Inspired By Real-Life Lioness Squad