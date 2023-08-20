Is Morgan Freeman in Special Ops: Lioness? What Role Does He Play?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is an action-thriller series. It stars Zoe Saldana as Joe, the Station Chief of CIA’s Lioness Program. Joe recruits a young Marine, Cruz Manuelos, for an undercover mission to catch a suspected terrorist. However, Joe’s task force comes under fire for their involvement in several unsanctioned activities leading to the introduction of Morgan Freeman’s character. If you are looking for details about Morgan Freeman’s role and who he plays in ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Does Morgan Freeman Play in Special Ops: Lioness?

Morgan Freeman first appears in the sixth episode of ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ titled ‘The Lie Is the Truth.’ Although Freeman needs no introduction, he is known for his performance as Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding in the critically acclaimed drama movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ Some viewers might recognize Freeman as Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight‘ trilogy. Freeman also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris in the 2004 sports drama movie ‘Million Dollar Baby.’

In ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ Morgan Freeman plays the role of Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State. In the sixth episode, Mullins appears when Joe and her superiors Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Byron Westfield (Michael Kelly), are summoned to the White House. Joe’s Lioness QRF squad becomes involved in a few unsanctioned missions in Texas. Firstly, Joe lends her squad to CIA Agent Kyle for an extraction mission in Texas when one of Kyle’s assets is kidnapped. During the extraction mission, the casualties draw attention to the military action.

Later, Joe’s squad is involved in an unsanctioned mission to capture six high-level terrorist targets hiding at a safe house in San Antonio, Texas. However, the mission goes awry when one of the terrorists activates a suicide bomb vest. The explosive device is too risky to remove, forcing Joe to abandon the mission, and the CIA detonates the device after clearing the neighborhood to erase the evidence.

Mullins and his panels are dismayed by the unsanctioned military operations in Texas carried out by Joe’s squad. As a result, Mullins seeks to reprimand Joe and punish her squad. However, Westfield convinced Mullins that taking military action was necessary. It resulted in the Lioness squad saving countless civilian lives. Ultimately, Mullins punishes Joe’s squad by taking over command of her operation to capture suspected terrorist ally Asmar Ali Amrohi, a billionaire businessman who funds terrorist activities in the Middle East. Therefore, it is likely that Freeman’s Mullins will appear in a larger capacity in future episodes.

