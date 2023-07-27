Lisa Espinosa: Where Is Raymond Pantoja’s Mom Now?

When Lisa Espinosa received news about her son Raymond Pantoja’s murder on April 10, 2016, she believed it to be a horrifying nightmare. However, Raymond’s brother, Christopher Rivera, soon confirmed the news, and Lisa was determined to bring her son’s killer to justice. ABC’s ‘Mother Undercover: Mom vs Killer’ chronicles the gruesome murder and portrays how Lisa worked tirelessly to identify the perpetrator. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out where Lisa Espinosa is at present, shall we?

Who Is Lisa Espinosa?

A native of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, Lisa lived a quiet life in North Philadelphia. Being a loving mother of two, Lisa shared an incredible bond with her sons, Raymond and Christopher, and she was also on good terms with Raymond’s father, Jose R Pantoja. Interestingly, the show mentioned that although Raymond had previously gone to jail for a minor crime, Lisa remained in contact with him throughout, and she even supported him in his career as a rapper and musical artist. Besides, the Philadelphia resident was also a proud grandmother as she was quite close to Raymond’s daughter, Johanna Nazzarip Pantoja, and her son’s sudden death genuinely came out of nowhere to ruin her perfect life.

Raymond Pantoja was shot to death in front of a nightclub in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia in the early morning hours of April 10, 2016. Although Lisa was in bed at that time, she soon received calls from Christopher as well as Raymond’s father, who explained what had happened. Unfortunately, North Philadelphia is overrun by gangs, and the police can do little in such a place without proper cooperation. Hence, Lisa eventually took matters into her own hands and went out to meet two of Raymond’s friends, who were with him at the time of his death. Once questioned, the friends mentioned that Raymond was involved in a massive fistfight when one of the onlookers walked up to him and shot him at close range. However, even though no one got a proper view of the assailant’s face, the friends directed Lisa to a video documenting the murder.

Through some independent research, Lisa found two other videos of the murder on social media and began keeping an eye on the comments. She would then get in touch with anyone who talked about being on the scene of the crime before asking them about the man who seemingly killed her son. Naturally, as Lisa dove deeper into the gang violence surrounding Philadelphia, her family grew worried and even tried to dissuade her from continuing the investigation. However, the mother of two insisted that it was impossible for her to stop, as she could not rest until her son’s killer was behind bars. Meanwhile, the show even talked about Lisa’s determination and how she would often tail possible suspects in the dead of night without fearing for her safety.

Naturally, Lisa’s investigation soon caused a stir in the streets, and the mother of two began receiving threatening texts on her cell phone. A few of the texts even threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop the investigation, but Lisa ventured on unafraid. As a matter of fact, she soon linked up with other victims of violent crimes and began spreading the word about Raymond’s murder through leaflets and the media. Eventually, during one of her awareness drives, a stranger took Lisa aside and mentioned that her son’s murderer was a drug dealer who was always armed and went by the name “FAX.” The mother of two immediately conveyed this information to the police, and after conducting their own investigation, authorities arrested 30-year-old drug dealer Giovanny Perales about six months after Raymond’s death.

Where Is Lisa Espinosa Now?

Lisa finally breathed a sigh of relief when the police announced they had a suspect in custody. The mother of two also made it a point to attend Giovanny Perales’ trial and delivered a heartbreaking victim statement in front of the whole courthouse. However, even though Giovanny pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison in 2019, Lisa claimed there was nothing that could fill the emptiness she had in her heart.

To this day, Lisa Espinosa resides in Pennsylvania and has kept the bond with her son, Christopher, alive. Moreover, she has maintained an active presence in her granddaughter, Johanna Nazzarip Pantoja’s life, and is slowly trying to fight the demons of her past. However, Lisa vows to never forget Raymond and is determined to continue his legacy by involving herself in the gun violence prevention organization Everytown For Gun Safety and advocating for families who have lost their close ones to gun violence.

