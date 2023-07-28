Where Are Ex-Unification Church Members Lisa Kohn and Teddy Host Now?

With Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Cult Leader’ delving into the rise of six individuals who managed to garner unconditional devotion from others, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, each of its episodes focuses on different such authoritarians, amongst whom was none other than The Unification Church’s (aka The Moonies’) founder/first president Sun Myung Moon. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the two former second-generation followers of his to have featured in this original to help move the narrative along, we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Lisa Kohn Now?

While it’s true Lisa herself never technically joined the new religious movement group in question, she was partly raised in it considering her mother’s active participation since around the mid-1970s. She has thus always been aware of its theologies, inner workings, as well as apparent power structure in the form of hierarchy, only to ultimately step away for good following the summer of 1980. The truth is she absolutely loved the church for its structure and promise of a better world with leader Sun Myung Moon as the second coming, but it changed once she went to music camp.

“[1980] was the first time I knowingly had friends who were gay or bisexu al, and that is a sin in the church,” Lisa candidly revealed to Today in 2018. “Sin. Bad. And for the first time — this was the first time — I was like, it doesn’t make sense. These people are wonderful.” She hence began questioning this organization’s beliefs from the core, though her breaking point was actually her mother’s bizarre second marriage at Madison Square Garden alongside 2000 other couples in 1982 — all these pairs had been hand-matched by Moon.

Lisa admittedly faced her fair share of internal struggles while trying to leave this cult behind for good, but it was all worth it because she has since found true comfort, peace, and joy. In fact, from what we can tell, she currently resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where she’s surrounded by

her loving husband of over 20 years as well as their two adult children whenever possible. Moreover, this MBA graduate has even evolved into an entrepreneur, executive coach, leadership consultant, public speaker, and award-winning author of the memoir, ‘To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence’ (2018).