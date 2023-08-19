Lizard Lick Towing: Where Are They Now?

Devising plans to strategically repossess vehicles, machinery and other things, ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ follows husband and wife Ronnie and Amy Shirley and their colleagues as they face day-to-day challenges at their workplace. The premise revolves around Lizard Lick Towing & Recovery, a company based in Wendell, North Carolina, that is responsible for towing, repossession and recovery. The reality television show features the explosive conditions that often ensue as the workers would try to carry on assignments. First released in 2011, fans have been curious to know.

Where is Ronnie Shirley Now?

Helming the operations of Lizard Lick Towing & Recovery, Ronnie Shirley continues to serve as the Director of the towing company. Even years later, the reality star continues to see the day-to-day operations of the family business near Wendell. When Ronnie is not engaged in work, he likes to devote time to his family and loved ones. Ronnie identifies as an Evangelist by grace and is also the Pastor of the Eastern Chapter of Dirt Church. The Shirleys had to sustain a major tragedy in 2022 when they lost a member of their family. Ronnie’s son Harley Alexander Shirley was shot dead on February 17, 2022.

Only 21 at the time, the defenceless young man was shot dead at a gas station after he attended a memorial balloon release. Shortly after, three people got arrested in connection with the shooting. Several news outlets reported that the Johnston County Sherriff’s office arrested Cassidy Lorene Hunter as an accessory to the murder. The assailant was jailed on a $1 million bond. Additionally, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also charged with murder and attempt to murder in connection with the case. Even though the family had to bear such a tough loss, they have remained hopeful. Ronnie even took to Facebook and said, “He’s at peace now – waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon, Big Shur – and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son —.” So, even though the family has faced a big loss, they still look forward to everything life has to offer.

Where is Amy Vaughan Shirley Now?

Having established a lucrative business from the ground up, Amy was known for being an all-rounder on the show. With a penchant for powerlifting, the star had two Junior World Records under her belt. Not just this, Amy also ventured into the world of mixed martial arts and even engaged in a fight during her time on the show. Years later, Amy continues to head Lizard Lick Towing & Recovery as the Vice President. Also, an author, Amy, published a cookbook entitled, ‘Gluten-Free in Lizard Lick.’ Despite the loss accrued by the family, Amy continues to dote on her children – Gabe, Alex, Lexy, and Maggie. Amy is also a dog mom and loves spending time in nature along with her fluffy friend, Juju.

Where is Big Juicy Now?

Unafraid to use her strength and grit with people who crossed her, Big Juicy became one of the most entertaining personalities on the show. After the show came to an end, Big Juicy or Elaine McGilveary continued to climb the ladder of success. While the star largely refrains from opening up about her personal and professional life, she is still a devoted mother who is focused on the upbringing of her three children. In 2018, Elaine filed a complaint against East Garner Magnet Middle School after a teacher’s assistant allegedly injured her son Josiah McGilveary. The special education student diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety was allegedly pushed by the teacher’s assistant and left on the floor without any help. While the investigation is still ongoing, it seems that Elaine is still fearless and embraces challenges head-on.

Where is Bobby Brantley Now?

Surprisingly, Bobby initially met Ronnie after he was dissatisfied as a customer. Ultimately, a change of fate led him to work with Ronnie and Amy. After his stint as a truck driver, Bobby found his footing at Lizard Lick Towing & Recovery. However, shortly after the show ended, the star decided to quit the company. Following his exit, Bobby also appeared on ‘The Lonesome Curse.’ Since then, Bobby has tried to focus more on his family life. The star is married to Melanie Brantley and fathers eight children with her wife. In 2019, Bobby was diagnosed with pituitary adenoma, a form of brain tumor. After the tumor was surgically removed, the star decided to move to Lil’ Ass Farms along with his family to focus on his recovery. Based in Pilot, North Carolina, Bobby retains his lively demeanor and embraces all the trials and triumphs of life.

Where is Krazy Dave Eckler Now?

Having accrued a wide fan base for his eccentricity, Dave has continued to accelerate on the path of success since his exit from reality television. A devout and integral community member, Dave likes to participate in several gatherings. Along with his co-star and friend Bobby Brantley, the star also appeared in a car show at King’s Auto Corner for Missiles for Christ Ministry. Bobby and Dave had also held live video chats called Bad Dog Nation for fans for a while. Based in Rocky Cross, North Carolina, the star is also honoring his love for music. In addition to playing locally and writing music, the star has also worked on the Rocky Cross project, a musical initiative.

Where is Cassie Now?

Cassie and Bobby’s relationship was Laden with roadblocks throughout the show. It seemed unlikely that the couple would make it far from disagreements to interpersonal issues. However, Cassie, whose real name is Melanie, ended up tying the knot as soon as the show was over. The couple is now housed in North Carolina with their eight children. Melanie is also a gynaecologist and continues to excel in all aspects of her life and her family.

Where is Johnny Reynolds Now?

Contributing to his cousin’s business, Johnny would time and again help out Ronnie and Amy with their towing and recollection business. However, the reality star also had a penchant for bumping heads with people. Not just this, Johnny also had a crush on his cousin’s wife, Amy and even tried to pursue her explicitly. Even so, the star has continued to create new milestones. However, he has since retired from the public eye and no longer likes to share his personal and professional life, and remains tight-lipped. Not just this, Johnny also doesn’t have social media to update his fans.

