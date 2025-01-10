Are LJ and Jwana From Dubai Bling Still Friends?

With Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ being back again for season 3 with more drama, entertainment, and chaos than ever before, we get a reality docu-drama that is simply captivating. After all, it revolved around people of high society living their best lives in Dubai, UAE, all the while balancing their professional experiences and complicated interpersonal relationships. One such relationship we came across in season 3 of this original was the one between model and mother of two Loujain “LJ” Adada and renowned public personality and proud mother, Jwana Karim.

LJ and Jwana Were Once Like Sisters

While it’s unclear precisely when LJ first came across Jwana or got to know her on a personal level, they did get deeply involved by the time the late 2010s rolled around in more ways than one. In fact, it turns out the former actually even resided at her place a few times alongside her two daughters, and the kids considered her an aunt in every sense of the term. From sharing a bed to having laughs to talking about their deepest, darkest fears, they actually did everything, making them less like friends and more like sisters, something Jwana prided them for.

However, everything turned upside down for LJ a short while later as she began feeling as if Jwana was controlling every aspect of her life and was more dominating. She felt hurt because she didn’t think the relationship they shared or the respect between them was equal, especially after Jwana apparently went out for lunch with a guy despite knowing LJ liked him. That’s when the latter decided to seek revenge and actually befriended Jwana’s ex-partner, leaving the singer-actress feeling betrayed and shattered to the core.

Thus began their icy relationship, which actually went so far that they could not only bear to be in the same room together but actually also avoided even greeting one another. This is how they lived for more than four years, that is, until they became a part of the ‘Dubai Bling’ cast group, and they urged them to open their feelings. Things first went very bad as LJ admitted to doing what she did as revenge, but they then hugged and simply made up because neither of them ever lost any love, respect, or affection for each other – ever.

LJ and Jwana Are seemingly Rebuilding Their Connection

While LJ and JWana’s relationship is far from what it once was, owing to the fact they spent so many years apart and feeling betrayed, they have seemingly since managed to find common ground. The fact neither of them ever talked about the situation between them or gossiped about it, even after being hounded until they lost their cool, was also simply an indication of their loyalty. It was only when they were pushed to the extremes that they lost their cool, following which LJ did a lot of internal retrospect and realized she was utterly long.

It was LJ’s apology that opened the door between her and Jwana even though the latter didn’t hear it in person. She had chosen to remove herself from the situation and walk away as soon as LJ spat, speaking owing to their past. Thankfully, they were subsequently able to take complete advantage of it with the support of their group, whose interference and efforts to just get them to hug turned their entire friendship. Since then, the duo have actually seemingly spent a lot of quality time together, whether it be one-on-one or with their kids, all the while balancing their life experiences. Honestly, with the thriving of their friendship, they seem to have become a better part of the group as well as better people altogether. They truly seem perfectly content as of writing, which is all that matters in the long run.

