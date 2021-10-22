Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Locke and Key’ follows the adventures of the Locke family children as they discover the numerous magical keys hidden in their ancestral house. Season 2, titled ‘The Premiere,’ finds Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode getting used to their newfound powers and using them to have some fun. However, the darkness they think they’ve defeated lingers on as it waits to take control of the special keys. From what we can tell from the opening episode, the second season is shaping up to be a doozy, and both sides seem significantly more determined and better equipped for chaos. Let’s take a closer look at ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 1 and make sure we’ve got all the details. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The episode opens with a flashback from 1775, where a group of British soldiers takes refuge in Matheson’s sea caves. Inside, they discover a portal that infects one of the soldiers, who proceeds to slay his colleagues before falling into the portal. Seeing the power that the portal imbibed into the man, his commander, the group leader, then willingly gets infected and turned into a demonic entity.

We are then taken to the present, three months on from Ellie’s disappearance (in season 1), where the Locke children have become safe-keepers of the keys and use them frequently for daily chores. Kinsey is seen relaxing inside her own mind using the Head Key, and Bode has discovered the Hercules Key, which imbibes the user with superhuman strength. Tyler helps his girlfriend Jackie do her summer reading by flinging books into the door of her mind. However, he soon notices that she keeps undergoing flashes of amnesia, where she completely forgets about their magical adventures together.

At the premiere of ‘The Splattering,’ a student film by Scot that stars Kinsey and Gabe in the lead, the entire group of friends comes together. Gabe, still channeling Dodge, attends the event with Eden, who is also possessed by a demonic entity. At the theatre, Eden carelessly kills a man by biting his face off. As she and Gabe try to hide the body, they are spotted by Nina.

However, she soon becomes confused and seemingly forgets seeing them with the body. The two demonically possessed youngsters then find a remote and rundown hut that they take over and start preparing for a mysterious procedure.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 1 Ending: What Key is Gabe Making?

Bode continues to feel uneasy about the prospect of Dodge still being active even as Kinsey and Tyler deal with their respective romances. When Scot informs her that he might be moving away in a few weeks, Kinsey is heartbroken and retreats into her own mind. Tyler continues to grapple with his girlfriend regularly forgetting about magic, leading to some awkward moments.

In the closing scenes of episode 1, Gabe and Eden try to forge a magical key at their new hideout. The former, who is Dodge, is seen to be the one in command, and it is revealed that Eden is a relatively weaker demon who can be killed. They use a piece of whispering iron, which they got from the portal in the sea caves, to complete the process, and the episode ends with Gabe holding a sinister new key with a demonic face.

The first episode of season 2 starts things off with a bang as we get a glimpse of the demonic portal from a few centuries ago and then get to witness the making of a new key. Considering Dodge has always wanted to take control of the powerful keys from Keyhouse, it is chilling to see her (as Gabe) begin to make keys of their own.

The demonic face on the newly forged key also augers something sinister as the other keys have so far had relatively neutral symbols on them and have therefore been used for both good and evil. By the looks of it, the new key forged by Gabe is purely evil and is likely going to have devastating powers. Even though its powers remain unseen, the key’s function could be related to Dodge’s objectives from season 1, which was to open the Black Door, which guards the demonic portal in the sea caves.

However, it is also worth noting that the key to the Black Door, known as the Omega Key, is one of the most powerful keys. Therefore, it is unlikely that the key Gabe has forged so quickly will be able to replace it. In all likelihood, this new, seemingly demonic key will have the power to possibly destroy people’s souls or just cause painful death (like the Flame Key). In either case, it is likely just a matter of time before we see Gabe use it.

