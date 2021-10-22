Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Irons in the Fire,’ finally gives us the tumultuous origin story of the magical keys of Keyhouse. We also see how the Black Door came to be and just how long the sinister demon portal has been causing havoc. In the present, the battle between the Locke family and Dodge continues, but more and more people seem to be getting sucked into the fray. An all-out war seems to be imminent, and the episode closes with the forging of yet another key! There’s a lot that goes down in ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 8, so let’s take a closer look at it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 opens in a flashback, with a group of British soldiers seen attacking Keyhouse in 1775. They are eventually driven away and take shelter in the nearby sea caves. There, they discover the demonic portal, which begins to shoot projectiles at the soldiers. After seeing one of his men get hit by one of the pieces of demonic metal and gain superhuman strength, the commander voluntarily gets infected and turns into a demon. He then fights off the townspeople and escapes the caves.

Back in the present, the Locke family holds a meeting to decide on their next move. Now that it is clear that Gabe is building an army, they decide to attack his lair using the powerful keys. Kinsey’s friends, who call themselves the Savini Squad, also volunteer to help, and together they plan on bringing down Gabe and his minions. The next day in school, Gabe manages to capture Kinsey briefly and tells her to join him. However, she refuses and eventually escapes.

The flashbacks continue, and we are taken back to 1775, where the British soldier-turned-demon, whose name is Gideon, takes shelter in the Keyhouse well house (where Bode initially meets Dodge in season 1). Weakened from fighting the villagers, Gideon is eventually captured and put to death but says, just before dying, that he will be back. A young girl from the Locke family, along with their blacksmith neighbor, then constructs the Black Door, which is used to block the portal in the sea caves. The blacksmith also fashions a key for the door, which turns out to be the Omega Key.

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 8 Ending: Is Tyler Making a New Key? How Does He Get Whispering Iron?

As the Locke children escape from school to get away from Gabe, Tyler heads to find Jackie and make sure she’s ok. He soon finds her, but she seems distant and refuses to take a key from Tyler’s hands. When he begins to get suspicious, Jackie reveals herself as a demon, and the shocked Locke boy barely escapes with his life. The episode then closes with Tyler going into Duncan’s abandoned workshop with a look of determination.

So the battle for the keys has officially begun, and Gabe is putting his newly forged demonic key to good use and expanding his army. So far, its most significant victim seems to be Jackie, who, since she is Tyler’s girlfriend, Gabe has infected. This is especially tragic because she had previously decided to forget about magic and wanted to leave it all behind. However, she now finds herself unwillingly pulled into the center of the magical chaos, and whether she will recover or not remains unknown.

Tyler seems determined to save his girlfriend and plans to make a key for exactly that. He reasons that since Gabe could make a key to turn humans into demons, it must also be possible to make one that can reverse the process. The next hurdle is to find a piece of whispering iron, and the young Locke remembers that his father Rendell would always prepare for emergencies.

Therefore, he finds his father’s old baseball cap, which always had a mysterious bait hook attached to it. As expected, it turns out to be a piece of whispering iron disguised as plastic, and Tyler now has what he needs to make a magical key and try and save Jackie from a horrible fate.

