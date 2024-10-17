Where Are Lois and David Riess’ Kids Now?

HBO’s ‘I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders’ is a two-part true crime documentary series helmed and produced by Erin Lee Carr. Focusing on Lois Riess, the show provides a detailed account of her crimes over the course of a few weeks in 2018, including the murder of her husband, David Riess, and a newly made friend named Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. While the entire community was deeply affected by the series of crimes, Lois and David’s three kids — Braden, Bria, and Bill — faced the brunt of it. Although the HBO production does not feature them, questions about their current whereabouts are bound to arise.

Lois and David Riess’ Children Reacted Differently to the Latter’s Murder

Despite the controversial marriage of David and Lois Riess, they were parents to two sons, Bill and Braden, and a daughter named Bria. So, when they learned about the death of their father and their mother’s direct involvement in it, their life was turned upside down. While Bill and Bria mostly stayed away from the media after the whole debacle, Braden was quite vocal about his opinions. About a month after Lois was arrested for two murders, Braden expressed his shock to multiple press outlets. According to him, her gambling addiction was the reason she murdered David and Pamela Hutchinson. Upon watching surveillance videos of his mother, he failed to recognize her.

Elaborating further on it, he told Inside Edition, “She was a totally different person. Her demeanor — everything — the way she moved like a robot or something.” In another interview with the Austin Daily Herald, he stated, “She had her own demons, you know, lately. Something happened in her brain that made her snap.” Despite her crimes, he admitted to feeling sorry for his mother and said, “I just felt really bad for my mom. I felt like she was alone and desperate. I just felt bad for her. And then I felt bad for thinking that way because my dad’s dead. It’s difficult.” After her sentencing in August 2020, Bill addressed Lois Riess and said that he could not forgive her no matter how much she apologized. Meanwhile, Bria had a hard time dealing with the loss of her father.

While Braden Has Passed Away, Bria and Bill Have a Loving Family of Their Own Today

Nearly a year after Lois’ sentencing, 35-year-old Braden Riess died due to a drug overdose in the early morning hours of November 9, 2021. Around the time of the murder of his father and the conviction of his mother, the father of one was battling addiction, and it ultimately led to his untimely demise. He shared a loving bond with both his siblings — Bria and Bill Riess — and the three enjoyed hanging out with one another regularly.

As for Bria Riess, she has been in a loving and long-time marriage with her soulmate, Luke Klassen, whom she had been dating at least since the mid-2000s. Over the years, they have become proud parents of two kids — a son named Landen Klassen and a daughter named Milayna Eíko Rae Klassen. Being a doting mother to both of them, she stays active in their lives. Bria loves being in attendance at Landen’s football games. Her small family of four currently resides in Eyota, Minnesota, where they share a loving and supporting household.

Much like his sister, Bill Riess is also a family man today. In the second half of the 2000s, he married the love of his life, Pamala Anne Riess, surrounded by their loved ones. In the following years, they embraced parenthood by welcoming two adorable sons — Jack and Cohen — into the world. Their family also consists of a furry friend named Max, though Bill hasn’t shared his photo on social media since April 2021. Every year on his father’s birthday, he pours out a can of beer for him in Wilcox in Wabasha, Minnesota. As of today, he leads a happy married life with his long-time wife, both focusing on making their sons grow into accomplished and kind individuals.

