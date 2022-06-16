Lola Tung: Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Belly

Based on Jenny Han’s eponymous book, Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has become quite popular among the viewers for its heartfelt love story. The romantic series follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who goes on to a beach house for her summer vacation. While there, Belly is reunited with her friends Jeremiah and Conrad, who are brothers. Both the boys start falling in love with Belly, leading to a complicated love triangle.

Lola Tung portrays the leading character, Belly, and her amazing work has earned her quite a fan following. Despite it being her first-ever television, her appearance, Lola’s performance is commendable, which has made many viewers curious about her. Her admirers cannot wait to know more about her life in all aspects, and we have just the information they need!

Lola Tung’s Early Life and Family

Born on October 28, 2002, in New York City, Lola Tung grew up in the Big Apple. Her mother, Pia Tung, serves as a source of inspiration to Lola. Since she was a child, Lola has been interested in theatre, which started when she played Tin Man in a middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. She graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and joined the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in The School of Drama Acting and Music Theater.

Growing up in New York City, Lola has developed a strong taste in storytelling. “I always say one of my favorite shows is Fleabag, and I love I May Destroy You, these stories centering women and written by women that make you really think and make you feel so many different emotions,” Lola told Who What Wear. The character of Belly is also quite close to Lola’s heart as the actress sees the 16-year-old girl as a reflection of herself at that age. Belly’s search for her true self and the answers to the choices in life is something that Lola strongly empathizes with.

Lola Tung’s Acting Career

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is Lola’s first-ever project, and she honestly could not have asked for a better opportunity. However, while submitting her name for the series, the actress had doubts about whether or not she should apply since she wanted to prioritize her education. Ultimately, Lola sent her audition tape as working with Jenny Han was not a chance she wanted to miss. “I got to be on a set for the first time and have my first professional job be this really incredible project,” Lola shared. The actress took a year off to work on the beloved adaptation.

Lola is a huge fan of Jenny Han’s work and was delighted to be able to portray Belly. “I think she does such a beautiful job of creating these worlds,” Lola shared. “Specifically in The Summer I Turned Pretty, you really feel like you are a part of it and really feel like you are going on the journey with these characters and experiencing the emotions that they are experiencing.” The actress immensely enjoyed her time during the filming process. The friendly atmosphere helped her calm her nerves and be ready for the cameras.

Lola Tung’s Partner

Not much is known about Lola Tung’s romantic life. The actress has not shared much about her personal life, especially if she is dating someone. As of writing, the actress is focused on her career. Through her social media platforms, Lola has been promoting her latest ventures. She also seems to be having a great time with her friends and family.

Lola has never been shy to speak up regarding the problems within society. From a young age, the actress has been a part of several marches and protests in order to express her sentiments and do some good. Issues like climate change seem quite close to Lola’s heart.

