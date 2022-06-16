Christopher Briney: Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Conard

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a romantic series based on Jenny Han’s eponymous book. It revolves around Belly, a 16-year-old girl who comes to her cousin’s beach house during summer vacation. While there, Belly is reunited with her old friends, Conrad and Jeremiah, who happen to be brothers. As time passes, both boys start developing feelings for her, and Belly has to choose between the two brothers without losing a close friend.

The series was well-received by the audience upon its release. Many viewers praised the phenomenal performances by the actors, including Christopher Briney, who portrays Conrad Fisher in the adaptation. The talented artist brings a much-beloved character to life in the show and has gained popularity for the same. Many of his admirers are dying to know more about his life in more detail, and we have the answers they need.

Christopher Briney’s Early Life and Family

Born in Connecticut, Christopher Briney grew up playing basketball and biking around his hometown. He seems quite close to his father, Michael Briney, whom he appreciates for all he’s done. “All the time in the world wouldn’t be enough to thank you for all you do for me. Love you, Dad,” Christopher wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his father.

It wasn’t until middle school that Christopher developed an interest in acting. While attending Waterbury Arts Magnet School, Christopher accidentally took an acting class and realized that he quite liked the art. Following up on his passion for performance arts, Christopher joined Pace University in New York in order to get a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover, and Commercial. He completed his graduation in 2020 and acquired several skills during the course of his studies.

Christopher Briney’s Acting Career

Christopher has been a part of several theatre productions. He even played the title character in ‘Hamlet’ by Shakespeare Productions. Before ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ Christopher had worked in several short films in various roles. For ‘Paix,’ the Connecticut-born actor served as director, writer, cinematographer, and editor. Needless to say, he is a man of many skills.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ offered Christopher just the opportunity he needed. Thanks to the series, he made an impressive impact on a larger audience who adored his work. The actor is also a part of Mary Harron’s ‘Dalíland,’ where he essays the role of James. Based on the life of Spanish painter Salvador Dalí, the movie also includes well-known names like Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, and Ezra Miller. “The first scene I shot was with Sir Ben Kingsley,” Christopher told Town&Country Magazine. “You can probably see me shaking in the final cut.”

Christopher Briney’s Partner

As of writing, Christopher Briney does not seem to be in a relationship. The actor is likely focused on his career and enjoying time with his loved ones. Given the amazing start to Christopher’s career, his fans cannot wait to see him in more projects. His presence in further works based on Jenny Han’s books is something his admirers are quite hopeful for.

Apart from acting, Christopher’s other interests include photography and binging movies, with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ being one of his favorites. He also enjoys playing as a pitcher in the New York City Men’s Baseball League (NYCMBL). We wish the actor the very best in his life and hope to see him in many more successful projects.

