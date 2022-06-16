Gavin Casalegno: Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Jeremiah

Created by Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a romantic series based on Jenny’s eponymous 2009 book. The show follows Belly, a 16-year-old teenager who has come to a beach house for the summer vacation. While there, she is reunited with her friends, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, who happen to be Belly’s mother’s best friend’s sons. As time passes by, both brothers realize they have feelings for Belly. Caught in a love triangle, Belly has to make a choice and hope that she does not lose a friend along the way.

Thanks to his portrayal of Jeremiah Fisher in the much-awaited adaptation, Gavin Casalegno has gained praise from viewers. Though this is far from Gavin’s first time on a major production, his part in the coming-of-age story has boosted his following and propelled him to fame. Many fans are curious to know more about the actor’s personal and professional life. Well, here’s everything we know about Gavin Casalegno.

Gavin Casalegno’s Early Life and Family

Gavin Casalegno was born on September 2, 1999, to Bryan Casalegno and Allyson Casalegno in Lewisville, Texas. He grew up alongside his brother, Logan Casalegno, and younger sister, Ashlyn Casalegno, who also happens to be an actress. Though he graduated from a local private high school with excellent grades, Gavin also attended Young Actors House in order to learn more about acting. He then enrolled in Cathryn Sullivan Acting for Film, a drama school in his hometown. Th actor also attended Hartt & Soul, a drama school in Dallas, Texas, and Toni Cobb Brock Intensive Acting Camp.

Gavin’s acting career began at the age of 7 with his appearances as a child actor in several well-known projects. Some of his memorable roles include Young Damon in ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ and Young Shem in ‘Noah.’ “I love doing what I do, and I know, at this time, this is what I want to be doing,” the actor said to Photobook Magazine, talking about his early start in the industry.

Gavin Casalegno’s Acting Career

Given Gavin’s involvement in the acting industry from such a young age, it is obvious that the actor has been a part of many projects. The actor made his television debut in 2010 with ‘Chase.’ In the 2017 film ‘Nine Seconds,’ Gavin takes up the leading role of Cole Jackson. The action–horror movie ‘The Unhealer’ sees the Texas actor as Reed. You may also recognize Gavin from his portrayal of Trevor Strand in ‘Walker.’

“I have been so fortunate to have worked with so many people I look up to in the industry. But I would love to work with Robert Pattinson. His energy is electric, and that would be so much fun to work with,” the actor said while talking about who he would like to work with in the future. Apart from acting, Gavin is also a model and is affiliated with Next Model Management. Though he is currently focused on acting, Gavin does hope to get a real estate license at some point.

Gavin Casalegno’s Girlfriend

As of writing, Gavin is in a long-term relationship with Larsen Thompson, who herself has an impressive resume. Larsen is a model, actress, and dancer and is well-known for her work in ‘Pearl’ and ‘The Midnight Club.’ She started learning classic and tap dancing at the age of four and soon took up contemporary and hip-hop dance styles. Her talent in the field of dancing has allowed her to work with people like Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, P!nk, and Sia. Both Gavin and Larsen live in Los Angeles, California.

Apart from spending time with his girlfriend, Gavin also likes to be in the company of his friends and family, whom he adores. The actor has an active lifestyle and often plays soccer and volleyball in his downtime. Gavin also likes to travel and has been to Mexico and Greece. We wish him the best of luck in his future ventures and hope he has a great life ahead.

