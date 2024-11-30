Lori Hanford: Where is The Later Daters Participant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ revolving around six golden singles from Atlanta, Georgia, as they navigate the world of dating following divorces, loss, and grief, we get a dating show unlike any other. That’s because it essentially shines a light on how the core of relationships are the same at every stage of life, all the while also being quite different owing to the times having changed. Amongst those to thus be a part of this original production was actually Lori Hanford, aka Grey Dimples or Rich Auntie Lori, whose strong personality as well as energetic essence made her a favorite.

Lori Unfortunately Couldn’t Find Her Perfect Match

It was around the late 2000s when Lori divorced her one and only husband, just to then have the responsibility of raising their two young children primarily by herself. It thus comes as no surprise that she gradually developed a wall so as to protect not just herself but also her children, unaware it would grow so high that she would have trouble finding someone. While her career as a Student Engagement Coach as well as Celebrity Media Correspondent definitely means she has no problem meeting new people and holding conversations, her issue was that her energy and questions often made dates feel like interviews.

Behavioral Scientist turned Dating Coach Logan Ury actually perfectly described her as not a destination but an airport stop, following which she was able to understand her own self and grow. Her first date honestly didn’t go as planned as by the end of it, she realized she had already matched with him on the dating app Plenty of Fish before, only for him to ghost her, and their bond fizzled out. As for her second date, that also turned out to be with someone she kind of knew, a man from her church, yet it wasn’t a great match either, owing to their different lifestyles as well as personalities.

Lori then decided to speak a lot more openly to her friend and long-time crush, Felton, showing her growth at every step, but he sadly turned her down because his feelings were utterly platonic. However, instead of being heartbroken, the 57-year-old was genuinely happy because while she did not get the man she thought could have been her future partner, she was happy to finally get an answer and keep hanging out with him as a friend. She also realized what she wanted out of life – someone who respected her career to a tee, didn’t mind attending functions with her, and made her feel comfortable enough to finally share her soft side.

Lori Hanford is Truly a Jack of All Trades

Apart from being a dedicated mother of two and a full-time student engagement coach so as to help youngsters evolve into their best selves, Lori is actually also an educator as well as an influencer. As if that’s not enough, a short while ago, she even evolved into a celebrity media correspondent for ATL+ Magazine, meaning there are a lot of events she has to attend on a monthly basis. Whether it be The 100 Black Men of Dekalb Gala, Diner En Blanc, The NBMBAA Welcoming Party, or Holiday Soirees, Rich Auntie Lori (or Grey Dimples) has actually attended everything, all the while also managing to mingle with guests across all ages.

It turns out Lori’s career prior to this was volunteering for community events, nonprofits, and social causes while also being an educational advocate for youth, meaning she was networking all the time. She actually once told ATL+ Magazine, “The exposure and connections I have made over the years have paved the way for a smooth transition into this role as a media correspondent. I talk to people for a living, and now I have a microphone to record their stories. I have truly found my happy place.”

The truth is Lori’s connections include entertainment professionals, politicians, and business owners alike, enabling her to spread her wings and her work in any way she desires. Therefore, from what we can tell, it appears as if she is currently hoping to step into the world of Business Development and Marketing as an entrepreneur too, so we can’t wait to see what’s next for her. After all, her mission has always been to pay compassion, kindness, and love forward in the hopes it would assist not only herself but also others in reaching new heights in their careers. We should also mention that because of all that she has done, this now 58-year-old will receive an award for Educator of the Year at The General Bosses and Bossetttas Platinum Awards on December 8, 2024.

