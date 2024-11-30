Pam Marriott Land: Where is The Later Daters Star Now?

As a Michelle Obama-produced reality dating series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ can only be described as equal parts unique and heartwarming. That’s because it revolves around six golden singles as they navigate the world of dating in the hopes of finding a companion with whom they can spend the rest of their days with joy. Amongst these singles was actually 70-year-old Pamela “Pam” Stephens Marriott Land, whose incredible energy, colorful past, and eclectic personality honestly made her an undeniable fan favorite.

Pam Marriott Land’s Previous Two Marriages Had Her Stuck in the Past

It was back in February 1975 when a freshly turned 22-year-old airline hostess Pam first came across English rock musician Stephen “Steve” Marriott while he was preparing to play the Municipal Auditorium, just for it to turn her whole world upside down. That’s because they ended up connecting to such an extent that he asked her to move to England to be with him, and she did – she quit her job, and her family disowned her, but she was happy. Little did either of them know she would soon fall pregnant, only to give birth to their one and only son Toby Marriott “exactly a year to the day” they met on February 20, 1976.

Pam and Steve actually tied the knot following Toby’s birth on March 23, 1977, at the Chelsea Register Office in London, unaware they would soon be returning to the United States. The Small Faces as well as Humble Pie star, wanted to keep creating music, so the couple moved to Santa Cruz for a while before deciding to relocate again to New York in the early 1980s. While Steve had reformed his band Humble Pie, signed with Atlantic Records, and managed to secure a couple of brilliant agents, Pam was taking care of their home and their son while also sometimes dabbling in modeling.

But alas, things soon changed, and the couple ended up separating. Yet, Pam has since claimed she had no idea she and Steve were divorced until their son got a postcard from him during his third honeymoon. However, by this point, she had moved on too; she was building a happy life with a man named William “Will” Land in Georgia, whom she actually ended up marrying. They were together for over two decades until he sadly died on July 4, 2008, leaving behind his mother, his wife Pam, his son Seth Land, stepson Toby Marriott, grandaughter Zoe, as well as a couple of siblings. Since then, Pam has never really been involved with anyone.

Pam Marriott Land’s Recent Dating Experiences Haven’t Panned Out

When Pam agreed to be a part of ‘The Later Daters’ and received the help of Behavioural Scientist and Dating Coach Logan Ury, she had no idea she would venture into a world of growth. She was optimistic about possibly finding a partner, yet it soon became evident she was doing so for maybe the wrong reasons – one of the first things she said was she didn’t want her family to worry about her being alone. That’s what led Logan to realize she wasn’t entirely doing this for herself when that should be the main priority because it would hinder her from forming true, genuine connections from the heart.

Another thing that soon became evident was that Pam did live in the past. Owing to the blissful years she had with both Steve and Will, along with her career as a flight attendant, she had the tendency to tell stories of the past rather than being present or looking into the future. This also became evident during her first date, but Logan’s advice of “Being interested, not interesting” helped her a lot as she subsequently had a wonderful date with a local singer-songwriter. However, this ended up fizzling out, which happened again with the connection she later built with her final date, 70-year-old Atlanta Tour Director/Event Planner Dwight.

Pam Marriott Land Leads a Good Life Today

Even though Pam’s date with Dwight didn’t work out in the way she wanted to, they actually seem to have remained in touch since then because of an idea she had for his company. She had said on their date that he could do a “cougars tour” in Atlanta, which they then actually worked out, and it’s possible she may now be working for him part-time. This would definitely be a change of pace for her, considering she retired in 2023 as a flight attendant for NetJets, only to then travel, spend quality time with family, and plan for her granddaughter’s wedding (which happened in October 2024). As for her personal standing, her social media indicates her husbands are still a part of her life, but she is doing her best to move forward in her beautiful home in a rural area about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, Georgia. However, she would now be alone considering Zoe, who had been living with her since she was a tween, is now married and likely moved out.

