Love in the Wild Season 1 Was Shot in Costa Rica

Encompassed by the bounty of nature, ten single men and women embark on a journey of love and adventure in the thick rainforests. As they pick a person to head onto challenges with, they come to discover the extent to which they’re willing to accept their partner. With physically and mentally draining competitions at every junction, survival stems from genuine connection. It isn’t long before the contestants find themselves in a jarring competition, further fuelled by the prize of a world tour. Given the highs and lows that the singles encounter at every corner, fans can’t help but wonder more about the exotic locations that envelop them. From the high terrains to the swaddle of clouds, many are curious to know the unique sites featured in the NBC dating reality series.

Where Was Love in the Wild Season 1 Filmed?

As evident from the lush green that surrounded the cast, ‘Love in the Wild’ was filmed in the deep jungles of Costa Rica. The principal photography for the inaugural instalment of the reality series was supposedly underway in the latter half of 2010 and concluded by the early half of 2011. Besides the adventures that the couples undertake in the luxurious Oasis, the individuals also explore other regions of the scenic jungles.

Cahuita, Limón

Perched on the Caribbean coast, Cahuita’s white sand beaches lined with palm trees became an adequate backdrop for the filming of ‘Love in the Wild.’ With a challenging topography that fuelled the contestants to put their best foot forward, the individuals were able to test the heights of their abilities at the location.

La Fortuna, Alajuela

Alternatively known as “The Fortune,” the twenty singles frequented the fertile flatlands of the district for multiple challenges. From hunting for ladders to exploring the dense forests, caves, and waterfalls, the region offered the apt surroundings for a series of physically demanding challenges.

Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui, Heredia

Located in the northernmost region of the country, the Puerto Viejo district served as the perfect location for the contestants to compete in a series of grueling challenges. The flat topography of the area became an adequate center for the singles’ cabins. Not just this, the surrounding bars and locale also came into play during the challenges.

Chato Volcano, San José

In the final stages of the challenge, Mike, Samantha, Heather, and Miles were tasked to tread the riparian forests of Costa Rica. Among the numerous locations they visited, the inactive volcano in San José is one of them. This tourist spot became the perfect nucleus for the finalists to test their capacities and see if their partnership could really survive everything. The four reality stars didn’t just tread the hiking trails surrounding the area but also paddled across the crocodile-infested waters of the lagoon popularly known as Laguna Cerro Chato.

Lake Arenal, Costa Rica

Nestled in the northern highlands of Costa Rica, Lake Arsenal stretches its beauty across a vast expanse. As the largest lake in the country, it served as the ideal location for the contestants to compete in a physical battle. The serene yet extensive expanse of the lake became the battleground for singles as they had to row across it.

