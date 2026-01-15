Love is Blind Germany Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Since Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is arguably the most entertaining source of romantic escapism for reality television fans, its international iterations have also garnered a lot of traction. The sophomore season of the German version is thus no different, especially in how it ends up underscoring that emotional connections can often prevail over physical attraction. While most of the relationships here did have affection, effort, passion, trust, and vulnerability, some comprised nothing but pure heartbreak, indifference, as well as tumultuousness.

Jessi and Konstantin Appear to be Living in Matrimonial Bliss

From the moment Jessica “Jessi” and Konstantin Streifling first met in the pods, there was a spark between them that only strengthened over time thanks to their shared values. They did encounter some hurdles upon getting engaged, including his issue with her smoking habit, their timeline for the future, and being long-distance for a while after the experiment. However, they were able to talk through every situation by keeping an open mind as well as respecting their partner’s opinion, resulting in both of them saying “I do” at the altar.

Since then, it appears as if Jessi and Konstantin have joyfully started building a life together, with him splitting his time between different areas of the northwest. He does so to maintain a good work-life balance, especially since his wife is a Sales Manager at a local company that has long enabled her to settle down in rural Germany. On the other hand, he is an Artist and Event Management professional currently working as a freelancer, with most of his clients based around the Cologne-Bonn Region. Coming to a personal level, both individuals are big travel enthusiasts, and it doesn’t seem as if they have let anything come between their love or their passions, including Konstantin’s health scare with his brain tumor in December 2025.

Josy and Gunnar Are Proof That Love and Compassion Can Conquer All

While Gunnar was worried about whether he would find his person in the experiment, owing to his already knowing he did not want to have children, he decided to give it a shot anyway. He had no idea he would meet Josy, who not only remained open-minded despite always having envisioned a future with little ones but also fell for his compassionate, persistent, quirky personality. In fact, the duo had quickly realized they were the complete opposites of one another, but their differences turned out to be complementary, leading to their happy, unhesitant union.

From what we can tell, Josy and Gunnar have since blissfully settled together in Berlin, Germany, where they are planning a future full of spontaneous adventures, experiences, and travel. As for their professional standing, while the former is an HR Consultant, the latter is an IT Consultant, but both of them are focused on helping local organizations improve their operations to reach new heights. It’s unclear how much the couple has already embraced their lifestyle together as of writing, but we do know they are both rather active, with him also having a passion for cycling, jogging, and fitness.

Yasmin and Andi Parted Ways For Good at the Altar

If we’re being honest, Yasmin and Andreas “Andi” Winck had the most tumultuous bond in ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ season 2 due to multiple connections as well as differences in expectations. While the latter was confused between three women in the pods before ultimately picking the former, their time in the real world was riddled with arguments because they were not on the same wavelength. There was affection, care, and love between them, too, but Yasmin believed they hadn’t had enough time together in the end, so she said no at the altar, even after he had said “I do.”

Therefore, today, the travel-loving Yasmin and Andi lead completely separate lives, both personally and professionally. It appears as if she is currently based in Frankfurt am Main in Hesse, Germany, where she is utilizing her Master’s degree in Business Informatics as an expert IT Consultant. On the other hand, Andi is happily settled in Cologne in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, where he is thriving as an Investment Advisor specializing in cash flow, loans, real estate, and more. It seems like he owns and operates Immo Lovers, enabling him to offer his services on his own terms.

Loan and Jan Are Focused on Their Respective Passions Today

Loan Laurent and young Jan honestly seemed perfect on paper with their complementary interests, personalities, and thought processes, leading them to fall really hard for one another. However, unlike Josy and Gunnar, they couldn’t translate their emotional attraction into a physical connection in the real world, even though it seemed they both wanted to make things work. In the end, their admitting that their partner was not at all like their usual type, as well as his overthinking, left them unable to fully devote themselves to one another and the experience. Thus, they parted ways not long after their return to the real world.

From what we can tell, at the age of 27 (born December 5, 1998), Loan is currently focused not only on her career as a Human Resources Manager but also on her passion for travel. In fact, the German native recently visited Spain, Denmark, and New York so as to fully embrace everything the world has to offer, learning about the beauty, cultures, and lifestyles of people across the globe. As for Jan, the fellow 27-year-old is a proud law student, primarily focused on pursuing his degree so as to establish himself as an Attorney and then work towards helping those in need. It genuinely appears as if his priority today is just his studies as well as his loved ones.

Wandi and Jubriel Lead Completely Separate Lives

Wandi Wrede and Jubriel were like two peas in a pod during the first phase of the experiment – the pods – discussing everything from their values to their past to their future expectations. Therefore, of course, it was a complete shock when they went from consistent conversations about everything under the sun to pure quiet during the getaway in Crete, Greece. It turned out that while she was excited about starting a new chapter with her new partner, he was unable to wrap his head around how quickly things were moving. Hence, he grew quiet, which made her feel rejected, and they ultimately broke up within two days.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Duisburg-Essen (class of 2024), Wandi is a proud Human Resources professional as of writing. She kick-started her career as a Salesperson at Tourlane in 2019 before moving on to serve as a Quality Manager at KiKxxl GmbH in 2020 and later as a Sales Development Representative at Circula in 2022. Then, she was hired by L’Oréal as a Human Resources Assistant, only to be promoted to Human Resources Payroll Coordinator in December 2023. That’s the title the Cologne-Bonn region resident maintains to this day. As for Jubriel, he is currently juggling three different jobs: a Store Manager at a local business, a Partner with fitness brands Prozis and MyProtein, and a fitness, fashion, and wellness Digital Creator. To maintain all this, he happily splits his time between Hamburg and Berlin, determined to attain success by focusing on self-growth.

