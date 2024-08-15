Love Is Blind Mexico Season 1: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Mexico’ unites individuals from various walks of life, allowing them to build connections without ever meeting face-to-face. Throughout the show, participants communicate through separate pods, where they get to know each other solely through conversation. Only after they decide to get engaged can they meet in person and test their relationship in the real world. In the first season, six couples advanced to this next stage, where they lived together, introduced each other to their families and friends and navigated the challenges of real-life interactions. The ultimate test was whether each couple would marry at the altar or part ways.

Fernanda and Gerardo Ended Their Relationship a Day Before Their Wedding

Fernando and Gerardo started the season strongly and were the first couple to get engaged. Their honeymoon phase went smoothly as they attempted to deepen their connection and appeared on the right track. However, while living together in Mexico City, they discovered their lifestyles were quite different. On the eve of their wedding, when Gerardo expressed love for Fernando but voiced doubts about marriage, Fernando became upset, leading them to end their journey on the show. Before parting ways, they met to confirm their relationship was not meant to be. Since then, they have remained friends and stayed in touch through social media, but it appears they have not resumed dating.

Fernanda Riva Palacio has had a thriving career as an industrial designer and architect. Her role involves creating and designing functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces and products, combining technical expertise with creative vision. Outside of her professional life, Fernanda enjoys rock climbing, roller skating, and figure skating and has dedicated years to perfecting her skills. Her dog, Argolino, plays a central role in her life in Mexico. Fernanda is devoted to providing a happy and loving home for Argolino, reflecting her deep affection and commitment to her furry companion.

Gerardo Zapiain is involved in various activities that keep him occupied. He works full-time as an Account Manager at Maroma Estudio and is highly regarded in his profession as a 2019 graduate of Tecmilenio University with a degree in Marketing and Policy. However, his true passion is music, and he aims to shift his career focus entirely to this field. To support this transition, he has founded his own management firm, Zapiain Management, where he handles his own engagements and provides services to other creative individuals.

Saul and Leti Are No Longer a Couple

Leticia Floresmeyer Llausás and Sául Reyes Varela connected over their shared vision of what marriage could be. They were enthusiastic about exploring this future together and eagerly anticipated their honeymoon. However, in Tulum, Sául was somewhat concerned by the lack of physical intimacy, but he understood when Leti explained that she needed more time. Unfortunately, things didn’t improve when they returned home, and a significant communication gap emerged. Recognizing that their relationship wasn’t progressing, they left the season prematurely. Currently, they both seem to be single and living separate lives. Although they remain connected on social media, neither has shown any interest in rekindling their romance.

Leti wears many professional hats and has built a fulfilling life in Mexico City that allows her to explore her diverse interests. She works as a communications specialist and a professional writer. Once a traveler who documented her journeys, she has now shifted her focus to her passion for cooking and baking. Leti has launched her own business, Masamor, a website where she shares recipes and sells a variety of delightful treats, including cookies, pastries, pies, and cakes. During the season, she forged meaningful friendships and has since co-founded a podcast called ‘CaVineando’ with a few fellow contestants, where they discuss their experiences and share behind-the-scenes stories. At 36, Leti is thriving and fully engaged in her many pursuits, making the most of her life.

Sául’s passion lies in the skies, and his career follows suit. He is an Aviation Company Manager, and he’s currently working towards obtaining his pilot’s license. He spends considerable time flying to improve his skills and is on the verge of realizing his dream. Since the show’s airing, Sául has been engaging with his fellow male contestants and co-hosts a podcast called ‘El Mitote’ with them. However, the most significant role in his life is being a father to his daughter Helena. He spends much of his free time with her, and in July 2024, he proudly supported her as she graduated from junior high, making it clear that he will always be there for her.

Karen and Fernando Have Not Shared Much About Their Marriage

Karen Torales and Fernando Hernandez formed a deep connection because of their willingness to be vulnerable and honest with each other. From discussing the kind of life they wanted to build together to decide where they would live, everything seemed to fall into place for the couple. This strong connection continued into the real world, where they easily gained the love and support of each other’s families and resolved any disagreements calmly. Therefore, when it was time to make their final decision, neither hesitated to say no. Since then, Karen and Fernando have remained quiet about their relationship status, leaving fans curious whether they are still together. Although they follow each other on social media and occasionally interact with likes, fans must wait until the reunion episode to find out if they are still together.

A graduate of the Autonomous University of Veracruz, Karen has built an impressive career in the real world. She started climbing the corporate ladder and reached the executive level at MetLife before leaving in January 2024. With a master’s degree in Criminal Law and a background in psychology, she now works as a Financial Advisor. Karen is a partner at Skandia, an insurance and pension company. Her dedication to her career is driven by her desire to provide a big and beautiful life for her 11-year-old daughter, Lucy. During the season, Karen has been praised for being open about her sexual orientation and her advocacy as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, demonstrating her courage and commitment to living authentically.

Fernanda is also a devoted father to his 14-year-old daughter, Heleana, who is the center of his life. If his relationship with Karen continues, he will undoubtedly focus on helping his new family adjust and thrive together. Professionally, Fernanda has a prestigious role as an Operations Manager at the Hilton Hotel chain in Mexico, a position he earned through years of hard work and dedication. Outside of work, he is a passionate fitness enthusiast and has previously participated in bodybuilding competitions. With his recent rise in popularity, Fernanda has started to make a name for himself on TikTok and is poised to begin brand endorsements soon.

Chema and Silvia Are Likely Still Enjoying Dating Each Other

Despite facing doubts and concerns from others, Silvia Alejandra and Chema Rivera emerged as one of the strongest couples of the season. After exploring different connections, they eventually found each other and were certain of their bond. Their time together felt perfect, from socializing with friends and meeting each other’s families to Silvia’s interactions with Chema’s son. On their wedding day, they announced their decision not to marry immediately but to continue dating and take their time. It was a mature decision, reflecting their commitment to each other. Since filming concluded, they have not shared whether this approach has worked or if they have grown apart. Chema has made several posts referring to Silvia as his “beloved Silvi,” but no official announcements have been made about the status of their relationship.

Silvia has established herself as a highly successful model in Mexico, particularly recognized for her impact as a curvy model. Her portfolio includes collaborations with prominent brands such as Liverpool Mexico and Amazon Mexico. With her appearance on a popular reality TV series, Silvia anticipates a surge in exciting new opportunities. She often highlights that the most rewarding aspect of her time on the show was the friendships she formed with her fellow female cast members. Together, they launched a podcast called “CaVineando,” where they delve into the details of their filming experiences. As a strong advocate for body positivity and self-love, Silvia exudes confidence and is a role model for many women through her work and actions.

Chema has ventured into podcasting and is now hosting ‘El Mitote’ alongside other male contestants from the same season. Professionally, Chema has an exciting career as a poker player, participating in various tournaments and championships, including the 2023 World Poker Tour. His profession allows him to travel and gain new experiences, something he cherishes deeply and wouldn’t trade for anything. He works tirelessly to ensure he can provide a good life for his daughter, Antonia. Additionally, Chema is expanding his presence as a content creator, making reels, humorous videos, and other engaging content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Irais and Rene Have Likely Ended Their Relationship

Irais and Rene experienced a whirlwind romance during the season. They met in person before their engagement, but Irais soon had doubts. She was uneasy about Rene’s lifestyle, especially his tendency to drink, and chose not to join him on their honeymoon. After reflecting on her decision, she contacted Rene again, and they joined other couples in Tulum. As their wedding day approached, Rene began to have doubts, particularly because his father was absent. They decided to date for a while to find the right time for their commitment. Since then, they haven’t shared much about their relationship, and their limited social media interaction has led fans to speculate whether real-life challenges have driven them apart.

Irais Ramirez is primarily focused on her successful career. Even if her relationship with Rene doesn’t work out, she has plenty to fulfill her. A lawyer with a degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey and further studies at Carlos III University of Madrid, Irais started as an Assistant Legal Counsel at Citibanamex and has advanced to Assistant Vice President. At 31, she also has a passion for photography and videography, dedicating her free time to capturing big and small events. She is gradually building her portfolio and aspires to achieve even greater success in this field.

Rene Angeles is currently working as an Ultrasound Doctor at Salud Digna Para Todos IAP, a role that keeps him extremely busy due to the demanding nature of his job. His educational journey includes studies at [institution] and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, where he laid the foundation for his career. Rene has put in considerable effort to build a reputation in his field. Outside work, he is passionate about traveling, often exploring new destinations with friends and family. He has enjoyed trips to places such as Disneyland, Saluyita Beach, and historic football matches, which he particularly loves attending with his father.

Francesca and Willy Have Not Rekindled Their Romance

Francesca Oettler and Guillermo “Willy” Eduardo Salomón initially had a great start to their relationship. However, things began to go downhill when Francesca noticed Willy wasn’t a proactive communicator. At first, she thought it was personal against her, but after observing his interactions with family and friends, she realized it was a deeper issue. Willy opened up to her during their last date, and she felt he finally trusted her. However, it wasn’t enough for Francesca. As they approached their wedding day, she decided she couldn’t proceed with the marriage and chose to say no. Since then, the two have stayed in touch and are connected on social media, but there’s been no indication of them getting back together.

Francesca’s world revolves around her 11-year-old daughter, Mila, who is her primary focus and her best friend. Together, they enjoy many goofy and fun activities and have even traveled to exciting destinations like New York City and Canada. They are each other’s confidantes, and Francesca’s job offers her the flexibility to spend quality time with her daughter. Professionally, Francesca is an indoor cycling coach who creates an engaging and personalized experience for her clients. She uses upbeat music and motivational techniques to inspire her riders and customizes her classes to cater to varying fitness levels, ensuring that everyone feels challenged yet comfortable.

Since filming wrapped up, Willy has embraced social media and teamed up with the other male contestants to launch a podcast called ‘El Mitote.’ In this podcast, he shares juicy behind-the-scenes stories, insights, and other details for show fans, and it has been quite a success. Besides his podcasting endeavors, Willy has made a name for himself in the advertising industry, specifically in digital advertising, where he continues to thrive in his career. He is also an avid traveler, having explored diverse destinations like Spain, Portugal, the Galapagos Islands, and various other exotic regions around the globe.

Read More: Netflix’s Love Is Blind Mexico: Exploring All Filming Locations