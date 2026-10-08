Love is Blind Netherlands: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

As a reality dating series wherein emotionality is put at the forefront so as to underscore the meaning of true love, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has broken all bounds of the genre. It thus comes as no surprise that its international variations are no different, with ‘Love is Blind: Netherlands’ most recently proving the same while covering the tale of 5 couples. They are: Mika and Jurriaan Schipper, Jaslynn Netscher and Ludo Jacobs, Mirella de Bruin and Gino Zandbergen, Meinou Diana and Marc-Vincent, and Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia.

Mika and Jurriaan Seem to be Making Their Connection Work

Although Mika and Jurriaan Schipper initially got along like a house on fire, things changed when the former refused to share her last name as it would reveal her background. This might not have been a big deal, but the latter indicated her remark only made him even more curious before asserting he didn’t know if he could ever be with a Black woman. It honestly seemed as if that’s where their story would end, but they somehow managed to reconnect after he clarified that he does value personality above all else, leading them to get engaged.

Mika and Jurriaan’s courtship was full of ups and downs, especially with their differences in lifestyle as well as her holding off on intimacy, but it appears as if they made it down the ailse. We believe so because not only has the 32-year-old Sous Chef apologized for his remarks on the show, but the 26-year-old Functional Specialist for Banks has also released a statement backing him. Therefore, from what we can tell as of writing, the couple is happily starting to build a life together, all the while juggling their respective careers, familial bonds, health issues, and more.

On an individual level, Mika is incredibly proud of her Eritrean heritage because she knows the sacrifices her family made to seek asylum in the Netherlands when she was just 2 years old. She is thus making the most of the opportunities available to her and is now also evolving into a public figure with an interest in art, fashion, and lifestyle. She is determi ned not to let her past or her Crohn’s disease diagnoses hold her back. Coming to Jurriaan, the culinary professional with a degree from Hotelschool Hasselt is currently living his dream by serving as a Sous Chef at De Hoop Op d’Swarte Walvis in Zaandam. The cat dad of 2 even dabbles in Private Chef work, runs his own social media page as a Food Creator, and ensures to spend as much quality time with his loved ones as possible.

Jaslynn and Ludo Parted Ways After Not Seeing Eye to Eye About Their Respective Needs

When Jaslynn Netscher first came across Ludo Jacobs in the pods, they quickly bonded over their shared passion for adventure, travel, and unique experiences. They had no idea their own relationship would turn out to be quite a journey, as it was full of doubts, other connections, a romantic engagement, jealousy, and arguments. They had some good times once they stepped into the real world as a couple, but issues persisted as there seemed to be a lack of communication and understanding. While she admitted she needed space to recharge at home after social obligations or work, he felt like he was basically having to beg for basic affection and care at times. Therefore, after many arguments, Jaslynn and Ludo decided they weren’t the right fit for one another and parted ways.

Since their split, it appears as if Jaslynn and Ludo have chosen to return to their normal lives without any bad blood or expectations because they are currently on entirely different pages. The former graduated HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in International Communication & Media, and she is now thriving as a Manager of Digital Visual Merchandising at Adidas. The 31-year-old has held this position since May 2023, but she has been with the athletic/sports conglomerate since 2021, after spending 4 years gaining experience at other firms.

As for the 2016 Entrepreneurship & Retail Management graduate from HAN University of Applied Sciences, Ludo is an entrepreneur in every sense. He sold his very first company, a tutoring service called Studentvoorstudent, after proudly operating it for 7 years in 2025, but he continues to remain a part of the education industry. After all, the 32-year-old Amsterdam resident has been the Co-Founder and Director of his nationwide invigilator-providing business by the name of Talentvoordocent since 2020. His career and his establishments have long meant the world to him.

Mirella and Gino Are Currently Leading Separate Lives

Mirella de Bruin and Gino Zandbergen initially came across as arguably one of the strongest couples this season, as they appeared to have a foundation built on mutual trust and respect. Therefore, when there seemed to be no spark between them during their romantic getaway in Zanzibar or back in the real world, it was a total shock to Mirella, their fellow castmates, and the world. While Gino soon admitted his feelings weren’t as strong as hers, the last straw came when she realized he wasn’t too keen to do anything with her, including celebrating his birthday. They thus decided to take a break and spend a couple of days apart to really think things through, only for it to culminate in a breakup.

Mirella and Gino have since been leading entirely independent lives, making it clear that they haven’t reconnected or rekindled their romance in any capacity. The former is actually a proud professional in the fashion industry as of writing, having gained theoretical knowledge through her Fashion Management degree from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. From what we can tell, she graduated in 2014 before moving forward to garner significant firsthand experience and then establishing her own brand called ATELIER No.22 in 2023. As if that’s not enough, the 34-year-old Amsterdam-based travel enthusiast is currently also working as a Fashion Designer at The Sting Companies Sourcing & Productions.

Coming to Gino, the marketing and innovation professional established a pharma/healthcare-focused digital innovation company called Salunova in 2026, all the while dabbling in Hyrox fitness. So, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Strategic Entrepreneurship from the Rotterdam School of Management in Erasmus University, he is thriving. In fact, the dog dad to an adorable little poodle named Teddy is currently not only operating his own business but also getting ready to compete in a Hyrox Against Cancer event on November 29, 2026.

Yasemin and Miguel Are Likely Embracing The Wonders of Matrimony

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia’s love story was far from easy, ordinary, or simple. That’s because while she connected with both him and Roël van Klaveren in the pods, he felt drawn towards her, Claire Sophie, and Elvira Hodzic. In the end, she chose Roël, whereas he walked away from the experiment without a partner, only to have a brief romance with Elvira in the real world. We specify “brief” because Yasemin’s connection crumbled during the getaway, following which she reached out to Miguel, reconnected, and then got engaged to him.

Yasemin and Miguel’s time in the real world was full of clear expectations, honest conversations, and a mutual sense of trust, resulting in them having a great experience. Therefore, despite the fact that the couple only got to share a few weeks together, it appears as if they happily made it down the ailse to say “I do,” and are currently living in blissful matrimony. From what we can tell, there is an issue of long distance between them since they work in different cities, but they seem to be making it work while figuring out where to settle down.

After all, while Yasemin has been serving at Maandag in Limburg for over 4 years as of writing, Miguel has long been a senior police constable in Rotterdam. We should also mention that the former is a 2017 International Lifestyle Studies graduate from Fontys University of Applied Sciences, where she studied how to develop concepts and forecast trends. She then garnered significant experience in the field through various organizations, but she has been at Maandag since 2022 and has proudly held the position of Senior Talent Manager since July 2025. On a personal front, they are both forces of nature who love spending time with family and friends.

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