Love Is Blind Season 11: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

While every sort of relationship has its own set of unique challenges, romantic ones are undeniably much more complex owing to the level of emotion, trust, and vulnerability involved. That’s why dating shows like Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ have been so captivating over the past few years, especially as they shine a light upon the realities of attraction, connection, and effort. Season 11 of this original production is thus no different – it revolved around a diverse group of Bostonian singles on a quest to find true love, resulting in a total of 6 couples being formed.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon Have Likely Parted Ways

From the moment Sarah Williams and John Shannon first met one another in the pods, their chemistry seemed irrefutable as their conversations flowed despite their personal differences. However, the fact that she later overheard him state she was in his bottom two, while also separately developing a bond with Morrey Eglin, indicated they could be over before they even began. That never happened, though, as John managed to clear the air before they found themselves diving deeper into their conflicting beliefs and values in a way that appeared truly productive.

Therefore, Sarah and John happily got engaged, only for the real world to test them until she genuinely began to worry about being accepted by his religious family and his short temper. Neither of them has since confirmed or denied their relationship status, yet we believe they have likely parted ways for good because some of their differences seemed just too big and foundational to overcome. Their lack of online footprints and public interactions also suggests the same, right along with how they appear to be leading completely independent lives, far removed from each other.

On a professional level, Boston University School of Public Health alum Sarah is a passionate Healthcare Program Manager during the week and a joyous Bartender on the weekends. The travel enthusiast also really enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones, particularly her sister, nieces, and nephews. On the flip side, John is a proud Account Manager/Account Executive at his family’s product-consulting and representative business, Shannon Corporation. He is also a dog dad to an adorable Doberman named Judeau and is doing his best to manage his multiple scoliosis after a recent diagnosis.

Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro Seem to Have Parted Ways on Amicable Terms

Even though Wilnie Louis felt electric during her initial few dates with Wilson Monteiro in the pods, she knew that he was also growing extremely close to Malaine Thorpe. What ensued was a messy love triangle until the latter decided to exit the experiment herself, leading him to propose to Wilnie with the wedding band she’d previously given him – it belonged to her mother. Unfortunately, their real-world experiences were drastically different from what they expected, especially as he felt he was working twice as hard to keep up with how his fiancée wanted to be cared for.

Wilson’s lingering feelings for Malanie did not help matters either, so although he had great communication, respect, and understanding with Wilnie, it’s possible they have broken up. The duo does follow one another on Instagram as of writing, but it may just be an indication of their amicability following everything that transpired between them rather than anything else. Coming to their current standing, both individuals seem to be thriving in their own professional fields thanks to their hard work as well as their efforts to have a balanced personal life.

Wilnie is not only a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) with her own practice in Hyde Park, but she is also a School Social Worker specializing in helping young adolescents. Moreover, the 33-year-old travel enthusiast is extremely proud of her heritage as a Haitian American and of how hard she has worked to become a homeowner. As for Wilson, the 35-year-old is successfully juggling his role as a Senior Compliance Manager in the corporate world with owning and operating his own Airbnb in Praia, Cape Verde. He is even a hobbyist photographer, sports lover, and travel aficionado, splitting his time between Boston and New York.

Aneha Singh and Cameron “Cam” Halloran Are Seemingly Making Their Connection Work

Whether it was their backgrounds, humor, or spirituality, Aneha Singh and Cameron “Cam” Halloran connected over everything in the pods as they got to know one another. He did seriously date her pod-squad best friend, Malaine Thorpe, too, but he quickly realized there was only one woman who appeared to be the perfect match for him and got down on one knee. Their reveal was a bit awkward since she almost immediately suggested ways to “elevate” his looks, but they managed to unlock something much deeper during the getaway in Mexico.

However, Aneha and Cam’s bubble burst in the real world when her family had trouble accepting that her partner was White and not Hindu, which really stressed them both out. They also lost their playful banter along the way; that is, until they decided to have a proper sit-down to talk about their expectations, the realities, and how they could meet in the middle. Ironically, this serious conversation helped them get back to a lighter, more romantic place, so we believe they have what it takes to go all the way, and they did indeed promise each other forever.

As for Aneha and Cam’s personal standing, they both currently seem to be enjoying the little moments of life in Boston, Massachusetts, alongside their loved ones. On a professional level, the former is a Principal Biotech Engineer at the multinational pharmaceutical organization Eli Lilly and Company, all the while dabbling in the world of music. The fitness enthusiast unabashedly loves karaoke, but in August 2026 she shared a photo of herself in a professional studio, indicating a possible music debut. On the other hand, Cam is not only a Human Resources Coordinator at Applied Geographics but also the Acting Treasurer on the Board of Make Fashion Clean (MFC) Tie-Die Inc. He even has an unwavering passion for adventure, his loving family, and travel, but it’s imperative to note that he sadly lost his paternal grandmother in August 2026.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon Have Likely Parted Ways

From the moment Sarah Williams and John Shannon first met one another in the pods, their chemistry seemed irrefutable as their conversations flowed despite their personal differences. However, the fact that she later overheard him state she was in his bottom two, while also separately developing a bond with Morrey Eglin, indicated they could be over before they even began. That never happened, though, as John managed to clear the air before they found themselves diving deeper into their conflicting beliefs and values in a way that appeared truly productive.

Therefore, Sarah and John happily got engaged, only for the real world to test them until she genuinely began to worry about being accepted by his religious family and his short temper. Neither of them has since confirmed or denied their relationship status, yet we believe they have likely parted ways for good because some of their differences seemed just too big and foundational to overcome. Their lack of online footprints and public interactions also suggests the same, right along with how they appear to be leading completely independent lives, far removed from each other.

On a professional level, Boston University School of Public Health alum Sarah is a passionate Healthcare Program Manager during the week and a joyous Bartender on the weekends. The travel enthusiast also really enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones, particularly her sister, nieces, and nephews. On the flip side, John is a proud Account Manager/Account Executive at his family’s product-consulting and representative business, Shannon Corporation. He is also a dog dad to an adorable Doberman named Judeau and is doing his best to manage his multiple scoliosis after a recent diagnosis.

Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro Seem to Have Parted Ways on Amicable Terms

Even though Wilnie Louis felt electric during her initial few dates with Wilson Monteiro in the pods, she knew that he was also growing extremely close to Malaine Thorpe. What ensued was a messy love triangle until the latter decided to exit the experiment herself, leading him to propose to Wilnie with the wedding band she’d previously given him – it belonged to her mother. Unfortunately, their real-world experiences were drastically different from what they expected, especially as he felt he was working twice as hard to keep up with how his fiancée wanted to be cared for.

Wilson’s lingering feelings for Malanie did not help matters either, so although he had great communication, respect, and understanding with Wilnie, it’s possible they have broken up. The duo does follow one another on Instagram as of writing, but it may just be an indication of their amicability following everything that transpired between them rather than anything else. Coming to their current standing, both individuals seem to be thriving in their own professional fields thanks to their hard work as well as their efforts to have a balanced personal life.

Wilnie is not only a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) with her own practice in Hyde Park, but she is also a School Social Worker specializing in helping young adolescents. Moreover, the 33-year-old travel enthusiast is extremely proud of her heritage as a Haitian American and of how hard she has worked to become a homeowner. As for Wilson, the 35-year-old is successfully juggling his role as a Senior Compliance Manager in the corporate world with owning and operating his own Airbnb in Praia, Cape Verde. He is even a hobbyist photographer, sports lover, and travel aficionado, splitting his time between Boston and New York.

Aneha Singh and Cameron “Cam” Halloran Are Seemingly Making Their Connection Work

Whether it was their backgrounds, humor, or spirituality, Aneha Singh and Cameron “Cam” Halloran connected over everything in the pods as they got to know one another. He did seriously date her pod-squad best friend, Malaine Thorpe, too, but he quickly realized there was only one woman who appeared to be the perfect match for him and got down on one knee. Their reveal was a bit awkward since she almost immediately suggested ways to “elevate” his looks, but they managed to unlock something much deeper during the getaway in Mexico.

However, Aneha and Cam’s bubble burst in the real world when her family had trouble accepting that her partner was White and not Hindu, which really stressed them both out. They also lost their playful banter along the way; that is, until they decided to have a proper sit-down to talk about their expectations, the realities, and how they could meet in the middle. Ironically, this serious conversation helped them get back to a lighter, more romantic place, so we believe they have what it takes to go all the way, and they did indeed promise each other forever.

As for Aneha and Cam’s personal standing, they both currently seem to be enjoying the little moments of life in Boston, Massachusetts, alongside their loved ones. On a professional level, the former is a Principal Biotech Engineer at the multinational pharmaceutical organization Eli Lilly and Company, all the while dabbling in the world of music. The fitness enthusiast unabashedly loves karaoke, but in August 2026 she shared a photo of herself in a professional studio, indicating a possible music debut. On the other hand, Cam is not only a Human Resources Coordinator at Applied Geographics but also the Acting Treasurer on the Board of Make Fashion Clean (MFC) Tie-Die Inc. He even has an unwavering passion for adventure, his loving family, and travel, but it’s imperative to note that he sadly lost his paternal grandmother in August 2026.

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