Love is Blind Sweden Season 3: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

While every interpersonal relationship necessitates significant communication, effort, and trust to flourish, those romantic in nature need even more so, owing to the vulnerabilities involved. That’s why productions such as Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ have been so relevant over the past few years as they showcase all these aspects in a much broader as well as modern light. They give participants space to embrace who they really are, all the while hopefully finding love without focusing on physical attraction or tangible factors, so season 3 of this series is no different.

Aniela and Ibrahim Have Likely Parted Ways

Although Emma Aniela Eklund and Ibrahim Gergi initially came across as an almost idealistic pairing with the way their interests seamlessly blended, their bond took a hit in the real world. The fast pace of the experience with no breaks, discussions about him possibly moving cities for her, and other small yet striking factors apparently left them with more questions than answers. Neither of them has since confirmed or denied their status as of writing, yet the fact that he doesn’t follow her on social media, even though she does, seems to be a major clue they are no longer involved.

On a personal level, while Aniela is thriving in the world of entertainment as a record label executive, songwriter, as well as artist, Ibrahim is a medical professional specializing in urology. The former was born in Östervåla but is currently based in Stockholm, where she is pursuing her lifelong passion for music as the Head of Artist & Repertoire (A&R) at Overhead Studios. She has happily been with this particular record label for over 3 years, especially because they also enable her to be an active singer-songwriter. She has 15 credits as of now, including as a writer in “Moves” by Suzi P and “Best I’ve Had” by Kadiatou.

As for the man reportedly with a mix of Swedish, Lebanese, and Serbian roots, Ibrahim earned his Medical Doctorate in 2016 from Linköping University before kick-starting his career as an Assistant Physician at Danderyds Hospital. From there, he moved on to Capio Saint Göran’s Hospital in 2018, where he gradually climbed the ladder until he recognized his special interest in the field of Urology. The Jönköpings resident subsequently joined the local Region Jönköpings healthcare council in 2021, of which he remains a proudly active member to this day. However, having also obtained his formal specialization certification in August 2025, he now serves as a Urologic Surgeon at Capio Urokirurgiskt Centrum in Stockholm, too.

Angelica and Aron Seemingly Called it Quits Once Small Issues Started Mounting Up

While Angelica and Aron Walker had their fair share of challenges in the pods, the days leading up to their engagement were full of romance, respect, as well as a sense of understanding. Therefore, it was a shock when their emotional connection began to fade not long after, with them either being unable to plan for a future together or getting on each other’s nerves at every turn. It thus appears they decided to split up before matters between them got even more serious, especially since they also had concerns about when to start a family due to stability issues.

From what we can tell, Angelica and Aron are currently leading entirely different, independent lives despite both being based not far from one another in the beautiful city of Stockholm. The former is a professional Mortgage Officer whose downtime is filled with runs for philanthropic causes, quality time with loved ones, and travels to different countries to experience different cultures. Her most recent trip was to Thailand in early 2026 with some of her closest friends. As for the latter, the former professional basketball athlete is a sports entrepreneur. He is the founder of Scandinavian Elite & BTG, through which he arranges basketball events for lower levels, supports the dreams of hundreds, and provides consultancy to those in need.

Ronja and Lars-Erik Had Trouble Seeing Eye to Eye

From the moment Ronja Eriksson and Lars-Erik Danielsson actually came face to face after navigating a love triangle, problems arose as he had penned a note to her saying, “I love you.” The former had admittedly been “love bombed” by an ex-boyfriend in the past, so the note and his ensuing behavior during the Greece getaway triggered her more than anything else. The fact that she didn’t share his faith also became a significant issue for them down the line, which is why we believe they ultimately called off their wedding as well as their romance as a whole.

At age 37, Ronja is a proud corporate professional whose background in customer relations and sales has undeniably helped her thrive in her current position as a brand’s Department Manager. Coming to her personal life, she lost both her mother and her furbaby Luna in the past few years, so her priorities today are to spend as much time as possible with loved ones while also exploring the world. On the other hand, having evolved into a devout Christian following his mother’s 2022 death, Lars-Erik is a 35-year-old Youth Care Therapist devoted to going above and beyond to help those in need. It’s also imperative to note that he has an unwavering passion for fitness as well as football (soccer).

Camilla and Ludwig’s Differences Possibly Shattered Them Apart

Although Camilla Plahn and Ludwig Svensson got engaged after navigating countless belly laughs, discussions about his ADHD, and a love triangle, things quickly soured between them. While he wanted more physical affection from his chosen pick than she was ready for due to her past, she felt disrespected when he seemed to approach a former connection at a mixer. Therefore, it appears as if they felt like oil and water trying to blend together to really make things work by the time they were to walk down the aisle, driving them to part ways for good.

Since then, it seems like Camilla and Ludwig have returned to their daily routines, loved ones, as well as support systems, without ever trying to rekindle the romance they once shared. The former is a proud 34-year-old Partner Account Manager at Svea Bank in Stockholm as of writing, but she also has a global perspective thanks to her extensive experience. This includes her studies at the West Australian Institute for a Diploma in Leadership & Management (2018-2019) and her stints at companies like Candy People Australia, Saab, TV4, and Klarna. Coming to Ludwig, the 31-year-old is currently a dock worker based in Strängnäs, whose interests, apart from his career, primarily revolve around board games, family time, and trivia.

Johanna and Daniel Split Up Following Their Fair Share of Problems

If we’re being honest, Johanna Storm and Daniel Fjäll’s engagement came as a bit of a surprise for viewers as the latter initially seemed dead set on another woman, Ellen O’Reilly. Thus, the fact that issues between them started arising not long after seemed understandable, but they quickly went from disagreements to an apparent disconnection and trust issues. Therefore, in the end, it seems like they decided it would be best if they split because there was too much they still didn’t know about one another or see eye to eye on.

From what we can tell, Johanna has since returned to the place she now calls home – Sydney, Australia – where she proudly serves as an Event Marketing Manager at Alto Group. She has been maintaining this position since August 2022, a year after which she was appointed Vice President of Young Professionals, Swedish-Australian Chamber of Commerce. On a more personal level, the 38-year-old is a proud dog mom to two adorable pups named Rocky and Whiskey.

As for Daniel, the 44-year-old Norrköping resident is an IT Sales professional as well as a proud entrepreneur. In fact, according to reports, he is the Co-founder of Solid Publication Sverige, Co-founder of a brewery alongside a brother, a Gym Owner, and a Perfume Vending Machine Importer, all of which he is incredibly proud of. Coming to his personal interests, he is a football (soccer) fan, a travel enthusiast, and a devoted family man unafraid to show affection towards his loved ones.

