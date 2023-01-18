Love Island Australia Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island Australia’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of singles, referred to as Islanders, as they share a bond with each other in hopes of finding love, friendship, or any bond to last longer on the show. After several recouplings and vote-based eliminations, the couple who manages to entertain the viewers and get their support simultaneously takes the grand prize. Season 1 of the show introduced several singles with Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp taking home the grand prize and leaving the villa as the winning couple. It has been quite some time after Season 1 aired and fans are curious to did the winners and other couples make it in the real world and where are they now.

Where are Mark O’Dare and Millie Fuller Now?

Mark and Millie reportedly had a great run on the show and looked like each others’ endgame. However, after dating for few months, the pair decided to split on cordial terms in April, 2019. The real reason behind their breakup was not made public and we believe that the pair decided to end the relationship as they were different people and wanted different things, hence they left for different directions. Millie took to Instagram to make announce the split.

Millie wrote, “Mark and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments, unfortunately at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways. Thank you everyone for your support and we hope right now you can respect our privacy.” She also shared a beautiful quote saying, “Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happened.” Millie is a social influencer who spends her time promoting food, beauty products, and clothing lines.

Meanwhile, Mark stated, “Millie and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments. Unfortunately, at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways, we still remain very close friends.” He added, “I’ve decided I’m gonna take some off social media and focus on what’s truely important my career, friends and family. Thank you everyone for your support. P.s Bye bee – I’m gonna miss you Mark x.” Mark has turned away from the limelight and even made his Instagram account private.

Where are Dom Thomas and Shelby Bilby Now?

After few pairings, Dom and Millie found solace in each other’s arms. However, much like most ‘Love Island’ couples, the pair reportedly split shortly after leaving the villa. The pair felt it was best for them to take a step back from each other and within weeks of dating, the pair decided to go separate ways. Dom revealed, “We have decided that we are best off as friends.” He went ahead to date co-star and fellow Islander Tayla in October 2018. He posted about their relationship on Instagram, saying, “Looking back, it was always going to happen let’s be real!”

However, the pair broke up in June 2019. Later, Shelby dated Freestyle Motocross Rider Harry Bink for a while, however, they broke up in 2020. Both Dom and Shelby are single and chilling out with friends and living their best life. Dom quit his job as a project manager and is killing it in the real world as a Travel Content Creator, exploring the world with his best friend Josh Moss. Josh and Dom currently co-host the podcast “Intelligence Pending with Dom & Josh,” and they even have their own Instagram page. Millie has focused all her energy to her social media page and is currently an influencer.

Where are Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss Now?

The only couple who stayed for a long time after the cameras stopped rolling was Josh and Amelia. The pair took to Instagram to announce their split. Amelia penned, “Always choose yourself and happiness no matter what. I felt it was necessary to share that Josh and I have decided to split. This was the most heartbreaking yet respectful breakup. After almost 4 years of being together, we decided to go our separate ways. I think we portrayed a happy, healthy relationship. And it was that for most of the part, but there were also a lot of challenging moments we didn’t share.”

She added, “Josh and I are on incredible terms (for a breakup) and want the happiest life for one another. But sadly, right now, we have to find happiness separately. Of course, I love Josh and will miss our crazy special life together, but right now, this is the best for us both.” Josh also threw light on the situation, saying, “This has been one of the hardest and most heartbreaking decisions we have ever had to make, we had an incredible life together for 4 years. However, at the end of the day we took some time to reflect and decided we were both heading in different directions.”

He concluded, “I still do love Amelia she holds a special place in my heart. The moments we shared together is something ill never forget. We are on really good terms and both wish nothing but the best for each other.” Josh is a very fun-loving persona and he has remained best friends with his co-stars and is often seeing hanging out with Dom. They also have a podcast together, “Intelligence Pending with Dom & Josh,” and they even have their own Instagram page. He also has another podcast with Michael Bruneli called, ‘The Handbags Podcast.’ Amelia also has a podcast, ‘Chicks Unhinged’ that she shares with Ariella Nyssa.

Where are Eden Dally and Erin Barnett Now?

Eden and Erin left the villa after securing the second position. Though the pair showed great chemistry on the show, it faded off off-screen and they were just not meant to be. Erin took to YouTube to describe her relationship with Eden and the reasons behind their breakup. She alleged that their relationship had become abusive. Eden quickly denied such claims and said, “I would like to say that the aggressive, threatening, and angry person Erin’s painted me as is not a true reflection of who I am.” After the drama wore off, handsome Mr. Dally was crowned te title of Mr World Australia. He found his soulmate, Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who appeared on ‘Married At First Sight.’

The couple welcomed beautiful baby Boston. Erin is busy with her her new beau Mick and is chilling with her friends back in Melbourne. Erin spoke beautiful words about her boyfriend when they planned to move in together, saying, “This is such a big thing for me, as I’ve never lived out of home and I’ve never ever moved in with a boyfriend. This is the kind of relationship I always dreamed about but never thought I’d have. He treats me with respect every day, he makes me laugh every day, he helps me through my ups and downs every day, but most importantly… He makes me happy every day!” Erin is an ambassador to Endometriosis Australia that aims to raise awareness, provide education programs, and help fund research. She has also launched her book ‘Endo Unfiltered.’

Where are Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp Now?

Tayla and Crapp left the villa with the brightest smiles and $25,000. It was not until they landed in Australia and to Tayla’s horror, she thought Grant had a secret girlfriend all the while he pretended to be smitten by Tayla. Heartbroken by the news, Tayla called his act a publicity stunt to simply to “make a name for himself.” After allegedly discovering the truth and the double life of Grant, she said, “The information I’ve been given is that Grant told the girlfriend he was going on Love Island Australia to promote his business and make a name for himself. She obviously, and I don’t know why, was okay with this. That’s what doesn’t make sense in my mind.”

Grant and Lucy Cartwright, “the secret girlfriend,” shared their side of the story to clear the air of tension and the allegations directed towards him. Grant revealed, “I spoke to Lucy over the weekend to see how she was going and we’re just taking each day as it comes. We had a really good friendship before ‘Love Island,’ and I hope we can rekindle what we had before.” Grant denied the allegations claiming that he and Lucy did have a strong connection prior to leaving for the show, however, nothing was serious.

Lucy attested to this by saying, “Me and Grant knew each other for a long time before ‘Love Island.’ We were really good friends and had a really close friendship. But it was never anything serious.” Despite the severity of the drama, it is safe to say, “all well that ends well.” Tayla moved on from the heartbreak and started seeing co-star Dom Thomas. However, that relationship didn’t last as well and they ended their relationship in June 2019.

Currently, Tayla is married to AFL played Nathan Broad and they exchanged vows on October 17, 2022. Grant and Lucy gave birth to a beautiful baby Charli and are still so much in love. Professionally Grant has a successful clothing line called Royal Apparel and he is working as a personal trainer. We are happy to see the reality TV stars with their respective partners and we wish them all the luck in the world.

