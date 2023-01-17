Love Island Australia Season 3: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Based on the long-running eponymous British series, ‘Love Island Australia’ is a dating reality TV series that follows a group of singles who live together in a villa for some weeks and must couple up with one another to take home the prize money. Season 3 of the series rode on the hype created by the couplings and uncouplings and allowed the audience to learn and see more of the dramatic relationships made within the Villa. Naturally, fans of the series are now curious to know what the couples of Season 3 are up to, and we are here to answer those questions.

Where Are Taku Chimwaza and Michela Louis Now?

Taku and Michela had an ongoing on-and-off connection at the Villa, which other islanders felt wasn’t strong enough. After being eliminated from the Villa, the duo stayed together in an “exclusive setting” where they weren’t seeing anyone else, but nothing was made official. In 2021, Taku revealed to 9Now, “At the moment, we’re hanging out a lot. I guess you can call it exclusive. We’ve been hanging out a lot and said we don’t want to see anyone else but each other.”

The reality TV star added, “At the moment, we’re just really trying to make sure we take things as slowly as we can. I think as soon as we start looking too far ahead, that’s when we start tripping. I think we’re in a very comfortable position at the moment, and I don’t see why we can’t progress to the next level.” However, the couple’s relationship didn’t last, and as of now, they are broken up.

Taku is a professional rugby player and has a soft spot for beautiful fragrances. He is a budding influencer and has an official Instagram page, Smell and Tell Fragrance, where he frequently posts reviews, facts, and lists of great perfumes. He also has a podcast, ‘Back to Reality,’ with Al Perkins from Season 4. On the other hand, Michela is currently working as a model at Fashion Nova and is managed by Bella Management. Both reality TV stars are single as of writing.

Where Are Courtney Stubbs and Noah Hura Now?

Though Noah Hura and Courtney Stubbs were inseparable in the Love Island Australia Villa, they officially called it quits in 2021. The couple disclosed their separation in a statement posted on the Channel 9 dating show’s official Instagram page. Much like most couples on the show, they revealed that COVID-19 restrictions and long distances were the main reason behind their decision to split. Courtney told 9Entertainment,‘ We had a really strong connection, but being apart from each other and being as fragile as we were has made us drift apart.’

She added, “He can’t come to the Gold Coast, I can’t go to Melbourne without coming home. The border closures caused quite a problem for us.’ Noah revealed that he felt the same, adding, “It does suck, and it is really sad because I do think we get along really well. The timing with everything at the moment is hard.” As of now, Courtney is in a happy and healthy relationship with her current partner, Jack Miller, who appeared in ‘Married at First Sight.’ She is a model and is currently represented by Neon Model Management. Noah, on the other hand, is focusing on his social media presence and is working with brands such as Ambition the Label.

Where Are Chris Graudins and Zoe Clish Now?

They appeared to be inseparable on the show and devoted to sustaining their relationship. Though they reached the finals, they left the show securing the third position. After filming, the couple was enthusiastic about their upcoming adventure and even mentioned that they would meet each other’s families. There was a time when Chris and Zoe appeared to be settling down and starting a happy life together. They even posted countless photos to social media. But on December 20, 2021, Chris and Zoe both revealed on social media that they were breaking up.

Chris said that although they had a wonderful time together, it wasn’t meant to be. He further affirmed that the two had chosen to maintain their friendship despite their breakup. In a now-deleted post, Zoe felt that the break-up was her fault, and she posted, “Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, I have realized that I’m not as ready as I thought I was for a relationship. I didn’t realize until being in a healthy loving relationship that I really do have some past issues that have stuck with me.”

Where Are Aaron Waters and Jess Velkovski Now?

Aaron and Jess originally had trouble connecting with anyone and switched partners frequently. But once they matched on day 10, they appeared to develop a strong bond. Nevertheless, there were a number of roadblocks the pair had to overcome. At one point, Aaron even dumped Jess for Eliza. Nevertheless, the pair managed to get back together and were declared the runners-up on the show. Fans weren’t shocked when Jess and Aaron announced their split days after filming, attesting to the different issues they faced on the show.

The couple announced their breakup on social media, and Aaron said that he never spoke to Jess or kept contact after the breakup. The two said that even though their chapter was definitively ended, they harbored no ill will and expressed their best wishes for one another. Both Jess and Aaron appear to be single at the moment and are living life to the fullest with their loved ones. Aaron is currently pursuing his modeling career and is represented by Chic Management. Jess is an influencer and model represented by Neon Management.

Where Are Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis Now?

Mitch and Tina were crowned the winners of Season 3 and left the show hand in hand with $50,000 prize money. Once production ended, the couple allegedly parted ways in February 2022. However, love found its way in Season 4, and the duo was surprised yet happy to see each other. Latent feelings surfaced as they reignited their romance. Sadly, they split up once more in December 2022. Tina discussed their final breakup on Instagram, saying it was “poor timing” and that they both needed some space.

Tina posted, “It’s with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys Mitch and I are no longer together. I’m so devastated to be sharing this news with you, and I am still processing the situation. Sadly, this was not our time, and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways.” Mitch addressed the same within an hour, writing, “Out of respect, I would like to let you know that Tina and I have decided to end our relationship.”

The pair further added that they might not get back together, despite previously hinting at the same. Mitch agreed to the fact that long-distance was the biggest enemy of their love and that he needed to work on himself more. They went their own ways in order to improve personally, and it appears that they are achieving their goals. Currently, Tina runs a thriving PR consulting company and a YouTube channel. While Mitch is focusing on his successful career in Australian Football League (AFL) club.

