Love Island Season 4 USA: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Devoid of external contact, attractive singles come together in an isolated villa to find the love of their life. ‘Love Island USA’ features the thrill of dating, the heartbreak of separation and the drama of jealousy altogether. The reality television show follows contestants who must couple together in order to survive till the end. However, when matters of heart come into the play, chaos also follows suit. Like its predecessors, season 4 of ‘Love Island USA’ features a number of interesting candidates, such as Zeta Morrison, Sydney Paight, Timmy Pandolfi, and many more. So, if you’re also curious to learn which couples are still together, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where are Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi Now?

While their mutual interest in each other had sparked intense chemistry, the duo still felt compelled to explore other connections. However, upon realizing that the spark they felt with each other was unmatched, the duo ultimately reunited and walked away with the title and prize of ‘Love Island USA.’ Once they made their exit from the show, the pair also opened discussions on marriage.

Ultimately, this bliss was short-lived, and the duo parted ways within months of seeing each other. Zeta disclosed their breakup on Murad Merali’s podcast. Citing miscommunication and lack of candor as the reason for their parting, Zeta and Timmy found that they had little in common once they walked out of the villa.

Where are Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell Now?

With tumultuous bouts of recoupling and skewed decisions, there were seldom times when Sydney wasn’t heartbroken due to Isaiah’s actions. Moreover, when he came back with Phoebe Siegel from Casa Amor, things continued to heat up. While many had anticipated this strike of betrayal and heartbreak to continue after the season, the reality proved to be contrary.

Ultimately, the duo has disproved popular opinion and continues to retain confidence in each other as partners. Even though the reality stars put up in different states, they still fly out to each other regularly to meet and catch up. Naturally, the trials and travails that made their time on the show difficult proved to be worthwhile in the long run. Moreover, the pair are also exceeding in their careers as models and internet personalities.

Where are Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray Now?

On their path to forevermore, the unfazed romance between Deb and Jesse had led the pair to place third in the season. When the duo walked out of the villa hand in hand, they carried promises and an open heart to see through big decisions. After the cameras closed in on them, Deb and Jesse realized that the physical distance would make it difficult for them to connect. To amend the issue, Jesse even moved from Texas to California in the hopes that the close distance would ultimately pay off.

However, despite their best efforts, things followed differently than the couple had initially anticipated. In November 2022, Deb took to her Instagram story to announce the split and also remarked that despite their separation, they continue to support each other as friends. Aside from romance, the duo are excelling in their careers as well. Deb is now a Cameo creator and holds an incredible following on TikTok and Instagram. Similarly, Jesse retains popularity from his time on the reality show and continues exploring new avenues of success.

Where are Jeff Christian and Nadjha Day Now?

Throughout the show, Jeff and Nadjha had their share of struggles. From eyeing other interests to recoupling with other islanders after Casa Amor, the duo faced several issues. Even when they managed to overcome these travails, the worst came to the fore when Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson got eliminated from the show leading Jeff to explode. Equally perturbed by his reaction, Nadjha took the tough decision of breaking up with him and the duo ultimately left the villa just before the series finale.

While reconciliation for the pair had seemed unlikely, a new turn soon took place when Nadjha posted a photo of her and Jeff sharing a kiss in a since-deleted Instagram post. However, their reunion was short-lived, and the couple ultimately parted ways for good. Currently, Nadjha and Jeff are ambassadors for Fashion Nova and also yield their Instagram following to showcase their talents and explore new opportunities.

