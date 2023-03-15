Love Island UK Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island’ is an exciting dating reality TV show that brings together a group of singles and tasks them to pair up in order to survive. Although people can pair up based on romance, friendship, or convenience, anyone without a partner gets eliminated at recoupling ceremonies. Season 1 of the series rode on the hype created by the couplings and uncouplings and allowed the audience to learn and see more of the dramatic relationships made within the villa. Naturally, fans of the series are now curious to know what the couples of season 1 are up to, and we are here to answer those questions.

Where Are Jess Hayes and Max Morley Now?

It wasn’t until day 14 that Max Morley entered the Villa to swipe Jess off her feet. The winners of Season 1 had an instant connection when they laid eyes on each other. Sadly, their deep connection was short-lived. The couple broke up six weeks after leaving the island. Max went on to appear in ‘Ex on the Beach,’ while Jess went on to become a fashion and makeup artist.

Jess had been engaged to Dan Lawry, with whom the reality Tv star shares a 3-year-old boy, Presley. Unfortunately, the pair split up in 2022, shortly after they lost their second child to miscarriage. Nevertheless, Jess has found her new beau and has never ever been happier. She is currently engaged to Property Developer and Dog Breeder Zebensui Clay-Miranda. Zeb also has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and Zeb and Presley have a special connection.

According to The Sun, Max has had a number of public romances with other reality TV stars, including Laura Anderson, a competitor on ‘Love Island’ season 4. The former cricket star for Durham has kept away from the limelight in recent years and has also kept his personal life private. In November 2021, he welcomed his son Brooklyn but has since kept the identity of his baby momma a secret.

Where Are Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark Now?

The curse of ‘Love Island’ continued for Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark, who seemed perfect for each other, but once they left the show, true colors started surfacing. The runners-up of season 1 split up shortly after leaving the Villa. Despite making the fans go gaga over their beautiful engagement during the season finale, the pair decided to call it quits. While revealing the reason behind their breakup Hannah said that she saw “such a big change in him since we left the villa.” Since their split, the two started to focus on their individual lives.

While Josh’s life hasn’t been smooth sailing, Hannah has found peace and solace. Josh dated ‘Love Island’ star Chloe Crowhurst; however, that relationship failed. Hannah has been doing great, by the way! She was frequently spotted cuddling up to and posting several Instagram selfies with George Andretti after breaking up with Jon. However, the duo split after Hannah found out that she was pregnant. Despite believing in the fact that George was her “soulmate,” she realized having George around the baby wouldn’t be a healthy environment to raise her son Reggie.

Jon and his brother Chris Cark appeared on ‘The Only Way Is Essex.’ He reportedly got into a fight with fellow contestant James “Diags” Bennewith over a girl, and Clark slapped James leading him to get into trouble with the law. Co-star Kate Wright also called him out on his uncomfortable tweets about her ex-boyfriend Dan. The former Playboy Bunny is living her best life with her kid and s currently working as an influencer. She also has her podcast, ‘Don’t Talk To Strangers.’

Where Are Josh Ritchie and Lauren Richardson Now?

Josh Ritchie, from Bolton, and Lauren Richardson, from East London, finished in third place together. The couple got together right away when the show began, but they later drifted apart for a while before getting back together as the end of the show drew closer. The “friend-partners” reportedly broke up soon after. Since then, Josh has since had a very successful career on reality TV. He also appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating.’ He also had a highly prominent and protracted relationship with ‘Geordie Shore’ actress Charlotte Crosby for two years until they broke up in November 2019.

Josh is also the owner of different brands, including 8020 Health Bar, Rezzo Cocktail Lounge, and Above and Beyond Luxury Raffle. With ex-partner Charlotte Crosby, Ritchie co-hosted two episodes of ‘Just Tattoo of Us’ in 2018. They participated in the fourth season of ‘Celebrity Coach Trip’ in 2019, where they secured the second position.

On ‘Getting Filthy Rich’ with Olivia Attwood, Ritchie addressed joining OnlyFans to submit X-rated videos. Lauren Richardson has taken a backseat from her on-screen life. The former reality star is currently a physical education teacher, and she utilizes her platform to promote fitness. She is also an entrepreneur and promotes her alternative healthy lifestyle brand, Herbalife Nutrition, on her platform.

Where Are Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison Now?

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech came in fourth place. A few weeks after moving into the Villa, Cally was immediately swooned over by Luis. The pair, who became the first Love Island couple to conceive a kid, managed to stay together for a while after filming stopped, unlike most of the other couples from the season, and they ultimately gave birth to baby Vienna.

But the couple soon divorced, with Cally-Jane alleging that Luis had cheated on her when she was expecting Vienna. He immediately turned down the allegations. The ex-couple now shares custody of their daughter. Luis has another baby boy, Romeo, with Chloe Elizabeth. They, too, split shortly after he was rumored to have been partying too much.

Shortly after her split with Luis, Cally dated Nathan. However, even that relationship didn’t last. Finally, she found her true love in ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ star DJ O’Neal, and they are extremely happy making new memories together. Luis is currently playing soccer for Stafford Rangers Football Club and is the owner of Celebrity Cars. Cally, on the other hand, appeared on ‘Victoria Derbyshire’ in 2020, and in 2019 she released her debut single, “Company.”

