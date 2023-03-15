Love Island UK Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island UK’ is a dating reality show that takes the participants through an absolute whirlwind of emotions with dramatic pairings and heartbreaks. To survive in the competition, each single must be coupled up with another based on romance, friendship, or convenience. Season 2 saw more drama in the Villa with weekly couplings, uncoupling, and re-couplings. A lot of time has passed since filming ended, so it is natural to wonder what happened to the couples in the show. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we know!

Where Are Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Now?

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were amongst the very few couples who stayed together after the show ended. The well-deserved winners of season 2 moved in together shortly after and decided to stay together forever. The couple’s relationship was tumultuous, with several public arguments and divorce rumors. Less than a year after the series concluded, they ultimately parted ways in April 2017. Cara made the news that she was expecting Nathan’s kid in May 2017.

While they had previously stated that they wouldn’t reconnect only for the baby, the pair did so in September 2017, much to the delight of their fans. Cara and Nathan wed in a private ceremony in 2019 after welcoming their adorable baby son, Freddie George, in December 2017. In 2020, she gave birth to their daughter Delilah, the couple’s second child. During their brief time on TOWIE (‘The Only Way is Essex’), Nathan and Cara made a few cameos.

Most recently, Nathan invited Tommy Mallet, a fan of TOWIE, to be Freddie’s godfather. Nathan also participated in a charity boxing event that EastEnders actor Jake Wood organized. He defeated a businessman from London to win the bout. Cara, on the other hand, runs her own kids’ clothing business, Embroidery by FJ.

Where Are Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Now?

Alex entered the Villa on day 18 and was popular with the girls right away, but on day 20, Olivia decided to pair up with him, and they remained together until the very end. Prior to his appearance on the show, Alex worked as a scaffolder and a fitness and fashion model. Alex Bowen and Olivia moved in together after leaving the villa, got married and constructed their ideal house in Essex. Eight weeks after leaving the villa, Alex allegedly bought Olivia’s engagement ring because he was so convinced she was “The One.”

Alex and Olivia have their own reality TV show, ‘Alex & Olivia Said Yes’, and Alex debuted his own clothing brand, MVMNTLondon. The couple made the announcement that they were expecting their first child together in 2022, and Abel (or AJ) was born in June. Olivia has a history of lucrative fashion partnerships, including her own clothing line with MissPap. The reality Tv star also slayed the runway on London Fashion Week and appeared on ‘This Morning.’

Where Are Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas Now?

On day three of the season, Kady joined the cast of ‘Love Island’ and swept Scott off his feet. Kady and Scott survived through various ups and downs, including a violent altercation that led to the expulsion of Malia Arkian from the villa, and they came in third. When the show ended, Scott and Kady moved in together and dated for a year before calling it quits over assault claims. Kady has made an appearance with her ex-boyfriend Myles Barnett on ‘TOWIE’ since leaving ‘Love Island’.

The pair began dating in August 2018 and announced their relationship in September 2018. Conflict arose between Courtney Green, Myles’ ex-girlfriend, and the couple on TOWIE. Sadly, they made the decision to end things soon after. After leaving the Love Island villa, Kady launched a number of companies, including a makeup brand called By Kady and a fitness website called Body Goals By Kady. She has also established McDermott Manor, a remodeling business. Scott, on the other hand, has also been doing great and is quite successful. He is the current director of The Social Pr and the co-founder of Food 4 Thoughts.

Where Are Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon Now?

On day 11, Adam Maxted, a resident of Northern Ireland, checked into the Love Island villa. Prior to his appearance on the show, he was a wrestler, a personal trainer, and a stripper. Adam was a contentious character who ruffled the feathers of numerous co-stars, especially Liana Isadora Van Riel, with whom he got into a heated argument. He finished the show with Katie, and the couple finished fourth in the series finale. Adam and Katie broke up almost soon after leaving the villa. Since leaving the villa, Adam has resumed his wrestling career.

He made his World of Sports debut on August 4, 2018, when he teamed up with Nathan Cruz to compete in the WOS Tag Team Championship Tournament against Doug Williams and HT Drake. Adam Maxted has made quite the name for himself in the field of wrestling, where he participated in major titles, including the MEW Heavyweight Championship, 5 Star Wrestling: Tag Team Championship, NBWA Heavyweight Championship, and others.

Katie, on the other hand, was engaged to her fiance Harry but shortly split after the birth of their baby girl, Thaiga. Katie has been in hot waters for a long time now. In 2016, Katie and Jessica Hayes sparked controversy when they bared their breasts at Cheltenham Festival and were given a lifetime ban by the British Horseracing Authority. Recently, she was allegedly arrested for insulating her ‘Love Island’ rival, Jyssica Memory. She took to Instagram on March 14, 2023, to reiterate her side of the story with a horrific image of her bruises as well.

