Love Island UK Season 3: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island’ brings an exciting twist to standard dating reality shows as it tasks a group of singles living in a villa while being cut off from the rest of the world. However, to survive in the competition, each single must be coupled up with another, be it on the basis of romance, friendship, or convenience. With the show holding regular recouplings, anyone found without a partner during such an event is cast out. With season 3 of ‘Love Island UK’ now behind us, let’s find out where the cast is now!

Where Are Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay Now?

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were by far the best couple pair on the season, and their win was inevitable. However, after barely six months of dating, Kem and Amber decided to split. Since the show ended, both Amber and Kem have been doing great in their respective lives. Amber made several appearances on- screen, including ‘When Reality TV Goes Horribly Wrong,’ ‘And They’re Off!’ ‘Celebrity Ghost Hunt,’ ‘All Together Now,’ ‘The One Show,’ ‘Amber & Dolly: 9 to 5,’ ‘This Morning,’ ‘Hey Tracey!,’ ‘I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp,’ ‘Lorraine’ and others.

Davies has also made appearances as Campbell Davies in ‘Bring It On: The Musical.’ Soon after winning the show, she introduced a lingerie range with Boux Avenue. Again in 2017, she launched a clothing range with Motel Rocks while acting as an ambassador for the brand. The Urdang Academy in London alum also starred in the ‘Back To The Future The Musical’ alongside now boyfriend, Ben Joyce. The two look absolutely amazing together, and we wish them luck in their endeavors.

Kem, on the other hand, is currently the host of the official ‘Love Island’ podcast, ‘The Morning After.’ Cetinay and Chris Hughes grew close while living together in the Love Island villa. Since then, the two have appeared in a number of shows together, including the ITV2 spin-off series ‘Straight Outta Love Island,’ Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer,’ and two seasons of the challenge-based game show ‘You Vs. Chris & Kem.’

The duo also released a single, “Little Bit Leave It.” He also appeared on ‘Dancing on Ice,’ ‘Love Island: Aftersun,’ ‘I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp’ and ‘Happy Hour with Olly Murs.’ Kem is a true all-rounder. He won the hearts of his fans with his Soccer Aid match, where he scored brilliantly. Though he is single, he is a proud co-founder of the restaurant Array in Essex, England.

Where Are Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Now?

Even though Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were the runners-up of the season, they were the true winners. The pair was the only pair whose love survived outside the walls of the villa, and it simply grew. After living together for years, in May 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, and in October of the same year, the duo welcomed baby Nell into the world. On September 2, 2021, the couple had a beautiful wedding at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

The pair has been involved in different charity events, including completing a 30K hike in support of The Halo Trust’s Walk For Syria campaign, which they did back in 2018. The funds raised were sent towards the delivery of risk education for families in Syria. Love Jamila, a sustainable beauty and lifestyle brand with the mission to “provide goods that are kind for you, kind to others, and kind to the world,” was formally launched by Camilla and Jamie. Camilla then starred in ‘What Camilla Did Next,’ a documentary highlighting Camilla’s life after ‘Love Island.’

In May 2022, the pair welcomed their second baby girl Nora. Camilla has since published her own book, ‘Not the Type: Finding Your Place in the Real World.’ Prior to being on the show, the author worked in Explosive Ordnance Disposal – a form of bomb disposal and currently, she is focusing on her kids and maybe working on her second book. Jamie has embraced fatherhood and is often seen posting their babies in the cutest way. The former model is now a content writer who creates informative content for boxing articles. His recent articles were published in Gloves Up Global. He is also the host of two podcasts, ‘Fighting On The Inside’ and ‘It’s Not All Dad.’

Where Are Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood Now?

Olivia and Chris had a rocky relationship in the villa that continued after the finale, and they finally broke up after dating for just six months. Since their appearance on the show, both Chris and Olivia have created quite a name for themselves in the industry. Chris became quite the sensation in the sporting industry, where he participated and won significant events. He made 13 appearances for the Gloucestershire football team Bourton Rovers F.C., as well as for his hometown cricket team Bourton Vale CC, the celebrity Tailenders cricket team against a Test Match Special XI, and as an ambassador for golf apparel.

Alongside fellow co-star Kem, Chris released their single “Little Bit Leave It,” which charted at number 15 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2018, he and his then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood appeared in the reality series’ Chris and Olivia: Crackin On.’ He joined up for the game show ‘You Vs. Chris & Kem’ that same year. He also released his first book, ‘My Life Story: You Bantering Me.’ Chris was selected to serve as the Champions Club brand ambassador for Coral in the same year. In the 2019 BBC Three documentary ‘Me, My Brother And Our Balls,’ he played the lead role.

Chris dated Jesy Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, from January 2019 until April 2020. Olivia started her career as a model and a motorsport grid girl prior to appearing on the show. She has made multiple on-screen appearances, including, ‘Celebs Go Dating,’ ‘The Only Way Is Essex,’ ‘Olivia Meets Her Match,’ ‘Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich,’ and ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ She is currently engaged to Bradley Dack, a professional football player.

Where Are Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville Now?

Fans had high hopes for Gabby and Marcel because they were one of the few couples who didn’t fight while living together in the villa, but after dating for a year, the couple broke up. Reportedly, their breakup was caused by Marcel’s adultery, which significantly impacted Gabby since she could no longer trust others. In August 2022, Marcel finally found his happily ever after in Rebecca Somerville and are happily married. While still engaged, the couple had a son named Ramon. Marcel is also known by his popular names Rocky B, Plat’num B or Bezzle.

He was a previous member of the 10-piece UK hip-hop group Blazin’ Squad and is a rapper, DJ, and record producer. He is the creator and producer of Dmode and has participated in reality TV shows, including ‘The Games’. Following his time on Love Island, the DJ released his book ‘Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love: Your Guide to Finding Love, the Island Way.’ In 2018, Marcel hosted a number of episodes of ‘Trending Live!’ and co-hosted an episode of ‘The Calum McSwiggan Show on Fubar Radio.’ In January 2020, Marcel also appeared on Come Dine with Me.

The reality TV star presents the podcast ‘It’s Not All Dad’ with Jamie Jewitt and Jake Quickenden. Meanwhile, Gabby has also found her true love. She announced her long-term relationship with reality television personality Brandon Myers. The reality Tv star made several appearances in different TV series including, ‘The Challenge,’ ‘ITV Lunchtime News,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ ‘Celebrity Ghost Hunt,’ and others. Gabby has grown into a fitness model and is frequently seen flaunting her abs and sharing exercises with followers on her platform.

