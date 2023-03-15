Love Island UK Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island UK’ is a dating show that brings several young men and women to a beautiful villa. Each participant aims to find a romantic match for themselves and establish themselves as one of the front-running couples throughout the season. However, it is not just the winning couple that has the viewers’ eyes on them, and many of the cast members retain a large fan following after their time on the show. It has been quite some time since the production of the show was wrapped. Naturally, fans are curious to know where their favorite couples from season 4 are now. Well, are here to provide answers to the same!

Where are Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Now?

Jack and Dani left the villa together as the winning couple, but after a difficult romance in which they repeatedly broke up and reconciled, they both concluded they were better off as friends. Prior to appearing on ‘Love Island,’ Dani appeared on ‘Survival of the Fittest.’ Dani is incredibly close to her father, Danny Dyer and has co-presented the MTV series ‘True Love or True Lies’ alongside him and is co-hosting a podcast called ‘Sorted with the Dyers’ with him.

She has also made onscreen appearances alongside her father in ‘Doghouse,’ ‘Run for Your Wife’ and ‘Vendetta.’ She has also appeared in ‘Heckle,’ ‘Watch What I Do,’ ‘Teen Spirit,’ ‘Bonded by Blood 2,’ ‘Asylum,’ ‘The One Show,’ ‘Kilimanjaro: The Bigger Red Nose Climb,’ ‘True Love or True Lies,’ ‘EastEnders,’ and others. She also featured in ‘Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island’ alongside her then-boyfriend Jack.

Jack has returned to his sport of choice—boxing—and is committed to leading a healthy lifestyle. He also made appearances in ‘The All New Full Monty,’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating.’ He has recently starred in ‘The Last Heist.’ Jack has a beautiful baby daughter, Blossom, with his long-term friend Casey Ranger. He has also dated ‘TOWIE’ stars Frankie Sims and Chloe Brockett, and he even made an appearance on the series in 2021. Dani is currently dating Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen, and the duo is expecting twins. The reality Tv star has another kid, Shanti, from her previous relationship with Kimmence.

Where are Laura Anderson and Paul Knops Now?

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops left the villa hand in hand but split up shortly after. She reported that time and distance were the real reason behind the breakup as after leaving the villa, the ‘Love Isand’ runners-up had a lot of work-related things to take care of, and Paul had to leave for three weeks. Laura recently starred in ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in search of her true love. She also launched her own fitness and lifestyle brand called So-LA. She is a permanent resident of Dubai, where she relocated at the end of 2020.

Laura had been reportedly dating Dane Bowers, singer of Another Level. She appeared on ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ and on ‘Celebrity Karaoke Club’ alongside her boyfriend at the time, Dane Bowers. After meeting on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2022, the content creator announced in February she is expecting her first child with Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy. Paul is a great actor known for ‘The Bible’ and ‘Son of God.’ The model also starred in a Britney Spears music video, ‘Make Me.’ He is currently single and focusing on himself.

Where are Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley Now?

Love Island’s Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley called off their relationship just six months after they placed third in the show. Josh has taken his career up a notch, where he is currently associated with the sporting community and is the presenter for BT Sport, BBC Sport, Prime Video Sport, and others. The reality Tv star is also the brand ambassador at Red Bull Racing and spends his days meeting new people and creating great adventures and memories.

He also recently met Mike Tyson. Josh has made a few onscreen appearances, including, ‘Ministry of Sound: The Annual 2019’ and ‘Lions’ Den with M&S Food.’ He is currently dating fashion model Ruby Wong. Kazimir is mostly known for her performance in ‘The Podge and Rodge Show’ and ‘Lorraine.’ She was dating Islander Theo Campbell in 2019; however, the pair split up by 2020. They met again on the show ‘Celebrity Ex On The Beach.’ She is the founder of Combat Collective, the brand owner of Kazbands and the official brand ambassador of Venum.

Where are Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson Now?

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson made it all the way to the season four final and moved in together shortly afterwards; however, in 2019, the pair split after six months of dating. Megan is the brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and participated in ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2019. She has also started a podcast of her own called ‘You Come First.’ Megan came out as bisexual after her split with Wes in January 2019 and has since dated Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes. She recently dated ‘TOWIE’ actor James Lock, who she met on ‘Celebrity Ex On The Beach.’

Unfortunately, after only a few months together, they broke up. She currently works as a podcaster, model, influencer, and columnist for Vice and has an established OnlyFans. She also has her own lingerie brand, Wolf & Whistle.

Wesley Nelson has continued to make onscreen appearances since his time on ‘Love Island.’ He appeared on, ‘Dancing on Ice,’ ‘The X Factor: Celebrity,’ ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, ‘The Games’ and others. He signed a solo album deal with EMI Records in August 2020. He and Hardy Caprio’s debut song, “See Nobody,” was released on September 17, 2020. He also released the song “Good to Meet You” with Yxng Bane in 2021. He is also the co-founder of an alcohol brand, Bad Water Drinks.

