Love Island UK Season 8: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island UK’ is a dating show that brings several young men and women to a beautiful villa. Each participant aims to find a romantic match for themselves and establish themselves as one of the front-running couples throughout the season. However, it is not just the winning couple that has the viewers’ eyes on them, and many of the cast members retain a large fan following after their time on the show. It has been quite some time since the production of the show was wrapped. Naturally, fans are curious to know where are their favorite couples from season 8 now. We are here to provide answers to the same.

Where Are Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Now?

Winners of season 8, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, had the best run on the show, and fans were delighted to see them take home the winning prize money and their significant other. Davide Sanclimenti has nothing but admiration for his girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcülolu, and has revealed their future plans. Since the pair left Love Island last year, they have only increased their love for each other with each passing day. Davide even started engagement rumors after giving Ekin-Su a promise ring.

After three months of being together post their ‘Love Island’ journey, the pair reportedly moved into their new home in London in November 2022. Davide revealed the relationship to Metro and said, “I did the show because I wanted to find a genuine person. I wanted to find love, and now I feel like I’ve got everything I’ve been asking for. I find myself really good with Ekin.”

Davide is currently the brand ambassador of Boohoomen, and the reality TV star is managed by Screative Agency. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a famous British actress, model and television personality of Turkish origin. She rose to fame portraying the role of Isil in the Turkish soap opera Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk. After winning ‘Love Island,’ she co-starred with Sanclimenti in a travel series and participated in the sixteenth season of Dancing on Ice in 2023.

Where Are Gemma Owen and Luca Bish Now?

Gemma and Luca had great chemistry between them, which led them all the way to the finale, only to secure the second position. Though the couple seemed very much in love with each, shortly after they left the villa, they decided to split. The duo reportedly split in November, and Luca broke his silence and addressed the news regarding their breakup. In a series of Instagram stories, he broke the news to his followers and posted, “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

Luca added, “I would have liked some time to process this privately, but as you all already now know, sadly, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories that I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.” Besides, even Gemma released a statement revealing and addressing their split. On the work front, Luca started his new YouTube series titled ‘The Bish N Chips Show.’

The Fishmonger also starred on the BBC iPlayer episode entitled, ‘Mwy Na Daffs a Taffs – Luca Bish.’ Meanwhile, Gemma is working as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThings and regularly posts content for them. She is also running her beachwear company OG BEACHWEAR, where she featured her ex-boyfriend Luca as a model for the men’s line. Moreover, Gemma is an International Rider with Gem Owen Dressage. Though fans were heartbroken by the news of Gemma and Luke’s split, we are glad the pair decided to focus on themselves.

Where Are Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack Now?

Dami and Indiyah struggled throughout their journey on the show, narrowly avoiding elimination in weeks six and seven after being spared by his fellow islanders. When Dami finally reconnected with Indiyah, they navigated through their issues, making it to the finals with her and finishing third. Dami worked as a Senior Microbiologist, and the Dublin resident is currently working as a Model. The duo is certainly in love and is trying to make their relationship work despite their frequent fights.

Indiyah and Dami did an incredible photo shoot with PWR Magazine, where in an interview with the magazine, they revealed the highs and lows of their relationship after their exit from the villa. The former revealed, “I and Dami are a lot closer now since we’ve come out; it’s been easier as time goes along. “Every day, you learn more about each other, and I’ve gotten to know how he is as a normal person. Like, as opposed to in the villa, I didn’t know how he was in a normal setting and how he’d react to certain things, and as the days go by, you learn more of that.”

She added, “It’s not easy; when we first came out, we had arguments, and they weren’t about my character flaws or his character flaws; it’s just that we’re in a new environment, and you’re still getting to know each other when you come out. “But our love has grown, and we’ve learned to appreciate the different things about each other,” Indiyah added. Her partner also agrees with her points and adds that their strength lies in their mode of communication.

Dami said, “We’re both great communicators. Every battle we’ve faced has strengthened us, so we’ve built an understanding of each other, which adds to that.” Both Dami and Indiyah are working as models. Indiyah is also the Marketplace Ambassador at Pretty Little Thing and the Boots Beauty Ambassador at BootsUK.

Where Are Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri Now?

Tasha Ghouri, the first deaf candidate to enter the island, spent most of her time on Love Island with Andrew, with the exception of a brief period with Billy in week five. The two advanced to the finals; however, on the day of the competition, they came in last place out of the four final couples. Since leaving ‘Love Island,’ Tasha has maintained a busy schedule, notably announcing a collaboration with the London shoe company SIMMI and becoming an ambassador for eBay’s pre-owned section.

Le Page returned to his work as an estate agent and an influencer once his time on ‘Love Island’ was over, and he is presently represented by The Blogger Agent. Moreover, he is still going strong with Tasha, as evident from their frequent social media posts about each other and their beautiful relationship.

