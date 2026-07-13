Love Island USA Season 8: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ always delivers plenty of entertainment centered around the ever-changing romantic equations of its cast members. In season 8, a mix of couples who remained steady from the start, those who frequently changed partners, and others who found themselves at the center of heartbreak all played a part in the journey. As the season progressed and Casa Amor came to an end, relationships began to solidify. By the time the finalists were determined, the four couples who made it to the finale had expressed their true feelings and felt confident that they had chosen the right partner to stand by their side.

Trinity and Bryce are Most Likely Still in Love With One Another

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff started out in a very different place from where they ultimately ended up. They were each other’s first choice, but both briefly wanted to explore connections with some of the new bombshells who entered the villa. However, when those connections did not develop the way either of them had hoped, they found their way back to each other. From that point forward, what followed was an honest and growing connection that eventually turned into love. They remained committed through the recouplings and stayed loyal even during Casa Amor.

Bryce later asked Trinity to be his girlfriend, and the pair went on to receive the highest number of audience votes, winning the season. They confessed their love for one another, and feelings like that rarely disappear overnight. Fresh out of the villa, they have not shared any official updates, but all signs suggest that they are focused on building a future together rather than considering a split. Trinity has even said that she never expected to leave the season with a boyfriend, yet that is exactly what happened. For now, it seems unlikely that a breakup is anywhere on the horizon for the couple.

Aniya and Carl Are Probably Still a Couple

Aniya Harvey began the season coupled up with KC Chandler and continued choosing him until Casa Amor arrived. It was there that she met Carl Schmidt and felt an immediate spark. When she realized that KC had not remained faithful to her, Aniya decided to explore her connection with Carl further and even shared a bed with him for a day. Ultimately, she chose to give KC another chance, but he did not. Carl was later dumped from the villa, but the audience voted him back in, and when he returned, he and Aniya picked up right where they had left off. Although Carl had planned to keep his walls up after previous relationship experiences, he could not hide the feelings he had developed for Aniya.

The two formed a real connection, which was reflected in the public vote as they finished as the first runners-up with the second-highest number of votes. Aniya and Carl have already discussed what the future of their relationship might look like outside the villa. With Aniya based in Georgia and Carl living in Colorado, distance could present some challenges, but they appear to have a plan in place and have talked about regularly visiting one another. Carl has expressed optimism about making a long-distance relationship work, and for now, it seems that both of them are committed to seeing where their connection leads. They have not shared the details around what their life looks like, but it is more than likely that they will make a place for each other.

Melanie and Sincere May Have Decided to Go Their Separate Ways

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea started the season coupled up with one another, but it was not long before problems began to surface in their relationship. From the moment the bombshells entered the villa, Sincere showed interest in getting to know them. He had several flirtatious interactions with some of the new arrivals, which Melanie did not appreciate. She often felt that he was going behind her back and, at times, even caught him being dishonest with her. However, despite the setbacks, Melanie continued to choose him again and again, and the pair ultimately finished the season in third place.

Since leaving the villa, both of them still appear to be part of each other’s lives, but their future does not seem quite as secure as that of some of the other couples. Melanie’s family has openly disapproved of the relationship and encouraged her to end it. Several fellow cast members have also shared their opinions, describing the relationship as “toxic.” While neither Sincere nor Melanie has officially confirmed where they currently stand, there remains considerable uncertainty surrounding their future, and it is difficult to say how far the relationship will ultimately go.

Kayda and Zach Seem to be Headed in the Same Direction With Each Other

Kayda Bosse was one of the first bombshells to choose Zach Georgiou, and from that point onward, neither of them seriously set their sights on anyone else. Their focus remained firmly on each other, and for the most part, their journey was relatively drama-free. The biggest challenge came during Casa Amor, when Zach kissed a bombshell but failed to tell Kayda about it afterward. What hurt her most was not the kiss itself, but the fact that she had to learn about it from someone else. Despite the setback, Kayda chose to forgive him, and the pair went on to make it to the finale together.

Although they received the fewest votes among the final four couples, they left the villa with a clear plan for their future. Unlike some of the other finalists, Kayda and Zach have not officially put a label on their relationship, but they have agreed to be exclusive. Zach has also expressed his intention to move to the United States, which would allow him to be closer to Kayda. For now, they appear committed to making the relationship work and seeing where their connection leads outside the villa.

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