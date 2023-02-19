Love Off The Grid: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Discovery Plus’s ‘Love Off The Grid’ is unique dating series that pushes all the boundaries of modern relationships and takes viewers across a rollercoaster ride clubbed between modern and traditional relationships. The dating show follows four participants who give up their life in the city to find their significant others “off the grid.” The very first season of the dating series featured four different couples who immediately captured the attention of the public with their captivating stories and determination to find love. Naturally, people are eager to know where the cast members are these days and just how many of the pairs are still in a relationship. Well, we are here to explore the same and give you the answers you need!

Where Are Charlie and Jen Now?

Jennifer Taylor and Charlie Moore proved to the world that “opposites do attract.” Despite having problems with Charlie’s humble lifestyle, Jen made a real effort to adapt herself to the mountain life of Black Mountain, North Carolina. It was quite difficult for her to leave her comfortable home in Florida and her four boys, Curen, Maddox, Justice, and Tirian and settle with the handsome mountain man. However, the pair played against all odds and won the game of love.

They are happily living together in their quaint mountain home amidst nature and making the most of their time together. Fitness enthusiast Jen is currently working as an Independent Consultant at her skincare company Arbonne. Though details of Charlie’s professional life are unknown, we know he is an actor and has made a few appearances in productions, including the 2011 film, ‘Absolute Killers.’

Where Are Joe and Myesha Now?

When you’re in love, you can make it happen. Myesha Price and Joe Watts proved it on the show, and even after cameras stopped rolling, the true meaning of love. The fan-favorite couple made it work despite their differences, and it was surely meant to be. Myesha left her city life in Fayetteville, Georgia, to be her partner, who built a home for the two on a 23-acre farm in Alabama. The pair tied the knot on October 21, 2021, and have been inseparable since.

She adjusted to his farm life quite well and is also a goat mom now! Under the starry night and lights, the pair got engaged, and their whole journey had been very dreamy. Myesha further adjusted to his polyamorous lifestyle and has no issues with opening their home to more partners. She is currently working as Assistant Teacher at Fayette County Early Headstart in her hometown, while Joe is busy working as a handyman, farmer, and writer.

Where Are Spence and Lyndsay Now?

Love is all about second chances. The statement is true for lovers Spence and Lyndsay, who rekindled their love and wished to let go of past indifference and build a life together. On the show, viewers had a glimpse of their lives and the problems Lyndsay faced with Spence’s off-grid life. Her rocky relationship and the awkward brunch where Spence’s dad served her mac and cheese with his bare hands was the highlight of their episodes.

Though it appeared that the pair solved their issues and Lyndsay was happy to live her life off-grid with her partner, we are unsure whether the two are together or not. Lyndsay seems to continue her adventures and road trips with her pupper family; however, we cannot see Spence as a part of her recent adventures. Until the pair sheds information about the current status of their relationship, we cannot make any speculations. While Lyndsay is busy with her adventures and focusing on her Colorado River Rickshaw business, it is likely that Spence is still working as a mechanic at Mesa Mobile Mechanic, a company he started.

Where Are Josh and Angela Now?

Taking a lady to a bar for a date is never a good idea. Josh and Angela’s relationship and journey on the show have been rocky since the very beginning. While other participants managed to adjust to the off-grid life, Josh Hogan simply couldn’t adapt to the desert life in Yucca, Arizona. After the cameras stopped filming, Josh quickly realized that desert life was just not his cup of tea. He was relieved to be back home and soon rekindled his love for an ex-lover, Victoria and the two got married shortly after. Josh wishes Angela all the very best in her life and wishes her to find love.

