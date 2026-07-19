Are Lucila and Gabriel From Love is Blind Argentina Still Together?

From the moment Lucila Caprini first came across our screens on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2, she made it clear she was looking for something real and long-term. Since she hails from a rather well-off family, she admitted that they do have a checklist for what kind of partner would be most suitable for her, and she agreed with most of them. However, she ended up falling for Gabriel Bueno, who was almost the opposite of what she expected or hoped for, but in the best of ways, leading to a complex love story.

Lucila Caprini and Gabriel Bueno Found Their Way Back to Each Other After the Pods

While it’s true that Lucila and Gabriel connected on a natural level from their very first date in the pods, he gradually also developed a bond with Anabel Dimilta. He was admittedly confused between the two women for a long time, but he ultimately chose to move forward in the experience with the latter, breaking Lucila’s heart. When they were parting ways, Lucila told him he would come to regret his decision in the long run, but he was more than confident in what he shared with Anabel. Their romantic getaway was proof of the same, but things took a turn when they returned to the real world and had to juggle their newfound romance with responsibilities.

It turned out that Lucila had also messaged Gabriel on social media, telling him that the gate was open if things didn’t work out between him and Anabel. Gabriel let Anabel know of the direct message, to which she responded that she was okay with them talking as long as boundaries were maintained. Yet, what followed was them chatting almost every single day, sharing numbers, discussing the possibility of meeting, and more, which all came to a head after a cast barbecue. That’s when Anabel learned the extent of their conversations, leading to an argument that culminated in them parting ways for good. Subsequently, Lucila and Gabriel decided to give their connection a real shot.

Lucila and Gabriel Seem Head Over Heels in Love Today

It was during the reunion special that the whole truth about Lucila and Gabriel’s relationship came to light, with the former admitting that she had messaged him to let him know she was still in the picture. She said that while she had no inhibitions in doing so and was usually spontaneous like that, she had no intention of actually, deliberately causing a rift between him and Anabel. What happened between her and Gabriel in the days and weeks to follow was completely natural, with no bad mouthing or negative intention towards anyone else.

Lucila and Gabriel both claimed the entire experience was emotionally hard for them, but in the end, they just had to follow their hearts. They indicated that they understood the hurt they caused and the mess that was created, but the bond they shared was so genuine that they ultimately knew they just had to give it a shot. Therefore, we’re happy to report that it appears as if Lucila and Gabriel are indeed still together and head over heels in love, navigating new experiences hand in hand. While they are drastically different in terms of their upbringing and their personalities, it seems like they complement one another rather than anything else.

Lucila Caprini Has a Successful Career in Advertising

Lucila Caprini kickstarted her career at the age of 18, serving as a receptionist before stepping into the fashion industry. She even completed a Fashion Show Production course and studied Event Planning before earning a Technical Diploma in Public Relations from Ott Educación Superior (often referred to as Ott College). That’s when she dove headfirst into the corporate world, earning a lot of success in various organizations before ultimately finding her calling in advertising. So, since June 2024, the Buenos Aires resident has proudly been serving as an Account Director at Super, where she manages all things advertising for several big-name brands. These include Club la Nación, Godrej, Mercado Libre, Mercado Pago, and more.

Gabriel Bueno Has Established a Name For Himself in the Construction Industry

While Gabriel prefers to keep both his personal and professional experiences well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, we do know he has built a strong career in construction. He likes being a blue-caller worker, navigating different challenges every day, and using his hands to build something stable, sturdy, and lifelong. Therefore, whenever he is not working, he likes to let loose, undertake various outdoor adventures, and enjoy time with his loved ones, which now undoubtedly includes Lucile. Honestly, we wish them nothing but the best of luck for their future.

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