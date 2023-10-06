Are Lydia and Matthew Deane From Deane’s Dynasty Still Together?

Seen in Max’s ‘Deane’s Dynasty,’ Lydia Sarunrat Deane and Matthew Deane are undoubtedly one of the most prominent power couples in Bangkok, Thailand. Their on-screen story has captured the attention of viewers from across the world who cannot help but wonder just how the two came to be, given the warm yet playful bond that they share. There is also a curiosity about whether the two are still together and, if yes, just how they are doing. Luckily, we are here to explore the same and tell you what we know about the pair.

Lydia and Matthew Deane’s Journey Together

Lydia and Matthew Deane had been in a relationship for about 17 years before their appearance in the season of the Thai reality show. The two have become well-known over the years for their skills as artists. While Lydia has been active as an entertainer for nearly two decades, Matthew has been a part of the industry since 1996. Given their fame and success, many of their fans were quite eager to see the couple tie the knot and start the next chapter of their lives.

However, in 2013, Matthew confessed in an interview that their schedules at the time were too hectic to start a family. At the time, Lydia was still an active part of the drama industry while he was self-admittedly working seven days a week. That said, both of them were looking forward to a grand and beautiful wedding in order to begin their new lives with much pomp and show and make the day truly remarkable.

It was in 2015 that Lydia and Matthew got married, making their friends, families, and admirers extremely happy. The two themselves seemed quite ecstatic about becoming spouses and could not help but be thankful for the good fortune that life had provided them with. “I married Matthew and had babies at the peak of my career, and it made everything so much better, but I know that not everyone wants to follow this path, and they should not HAVE to follow this path,” Lydia told Thai Inquirer.

Are Lydia and Matthew Deane Still Together?

As of writing, both Lydia and Matthew Deane seem to be enjoying their married life together. In fact, not long after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Dylan Deane, into this world in August 2016. This was followed by them becoming parents once more in August 2019 by welcoming Demi Deane into this world. As many of the show’s fans might be aware, Lydia’s third pregnancy was a surprise to the couple, given that they had been discussing the topic of vasectomy.

However, Lydia and Matthew were also excited about the birth of their third child. Hence came Deon Deane, who was born in October of 2022. All three children have their own separate Instagram pages and are much loved by their parents. Lydia and Matthew themselves are going quite strong and only seem hopeful about what the future might bring. Even when it comes to work, the two have supported each other through thick and thin, and we are hopeful this is a form of love that will not fade away between them even in the future.

