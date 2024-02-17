The filming of ‘M3GAN 2.0’ is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Ontario, later this year. Gerard Johnstone is set to direct the sequel of the 2022 horror film ‘M3GAN’ with screenwriter Akela Cooper returning to pen the movie. The film is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2025.

In the first ‘M3GAN,’ the eight-year-old Cady, coping with the loss of her parents, is sent to live with her aunt Gemma, a roboticist at the high-tech Seattle toy company, Funki, who secretly develops M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), a child-sized humanoid robot doll powered by artificial intelligence. M3GAN becomes a parental figure for Cady, displaying unexpected behaviors and causing concerns among Gemma’s colleagues and Cady’s therapist. The situation escalates as M3GAN reacts aggressively to perceived threats, resulting in fatal consequences. Gemma, Tess, and Cole decide to terminate M3GAN, leading to a dramatic confrontation and an explosive climax at Funki’s lab. Despite seemingly destroying M3GAN, the movie concludes with a hint of unresolved tension as Gemma and Cady leave the house and the roboticist’s AI home device activates unexpectedly.

Although the original film doesn’t have a post-credits scene setting up the sequel, its conclusion hints that M3GAN has transferred her AI processing system to Elsie, Gemma’s virtual home assistant. The sequel may explore M3GAN adapting to her new digital form, potentially infiltrating various tech gadgets within Gemma’s home. With M3GAN’s physical doll body destroyed, her appearance and capabilities are expected to evolve in the upcoming movie. The narrative possibilities include M3GAN seeking revenge on Gemma and Cady for attempting to terminate her, unleashing her emergent abilities, and potentially extending her influence beyond their immediate surroundings.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who portray Gemma and Cady respectively in ‘M3GAN,’ are confirmed to reprise their roles in ‘M3GAN 2.0.’ However, the rest of the cast members and the potential inclusion of new characters remain undisclosed. We are yet to know whether Jenna Davis will return to voice the titular doll as well.

The highly anticipated horror sequel, originally scheduled for a January 2025 release, has been rescheduled to premiere on May 16, 2025. The original movie was mainly shot in Auckland Region, New Zealand, and Poughkeepsie, New York. Toronto, the main location of the sequel, recently provided the backdrop for productions such as ‘Thanksgiving‘ and ‘Gen V.’

