Peacock’s ‘Teacup’ Starts Filming in Atlanta Later This Month

Peacock’s contemporary horror thriller series ‘Teacup’ starts filming in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month. Ian McCulloch penned the series drawing inspiration from Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel ‘Stinger.’ E.L. Katz is set to direct the premiere episode and James Wan serves as an executive producer.

Set against the backdrop of an isolated rural farm, the series follows a family and several of their neighbors as they come together to face off against a mysterious threat. After the shutdown of the copper mine, the West Texas desert towns of Inferno and Bordertown have been going through a slow, agonizing death. Racism, gang wars, and anti-Mexican sentiments have ended up turning the flatlands into a massive powder keg. The only thing that can help unite these two factions for now is the strange UFO which has suddenly arrived bursting through the clouds like a flaming locomotive. The wake of the crash shows the arrival of Daufin, a young alien. A lost fugitive, she has taken the form of a human being. But, even as she roams around town trying to find her way, she is well aware of the terror that awaits the inhabitants of this planet because “it” is searching for her.

Katz is known for his work in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor‘ and ‘Channel Zero.’ He also serves as one of the executive producers along with McCulloch, whose credits include ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘Deputy.’ Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett as well as McCammon also serve as executive producers. Wan’s portfolio as a producer, particularly in the horror genre, is remarkable, especially after offering films like ‘The Nun II,’ ‘M3GAN,’ and ‘Insidious: The Red Door.’ His Atomic Monster banner and UCP of Universal Studio Group are producing the series.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity that’s both entertaining and emotional.” She further emphasized that the work of Wan, Katz, and McCulloch will surely be “a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.”

Atlanta, a principal location of the series, has previously hosted the filming of Blitz Bazawule’s ‘The Color Purple,’ Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ and Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake-starrer ‘Reptile.’

