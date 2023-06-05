Where Are Machelle Hobson’s Kids Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in almost every way imaginable, Hulu’s ‘The Age of Influence’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, emotional, haunting, and powerful. That’s because it carefully shines a light upon the dark side of online influencer culture by examining those matters wherein public figures broke all bounds to continue expanding their saga. Amongst it is actually the alleged child abuse scandal involving suburban mother Machelle Hobson — yet for now, if you just wish to learn more about her kids, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Machelle Hobson’s Kids?

While there’s no denying Machelle became known as “YouTube Mom” following her 2019 arrest for apparent negligence towards her seven adopted children, she had four biological ones too. They are Logan Hackney (1991), Ryan Hackney (1993), an unidentified third-born older daughter, and Megan Hobson (1999), whom she seemingly never severely hurt, violated, or punished. However, things changed after the Maricopa, Arizona, resident began fostering around the late 2000s, only to end up taking seven youngsters under her wing for good (aged 2 to 15 in 2019).

We say things changed because the Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS) was contacted at least 11 times between 2011 and 2019 about the reported abuse in the Hobson household. But alas, they found these claims without definitive evidence every single time despite the fact it was teachers, daycare workers, as well as even the kids themselves who’d been complaining. It thus wasn’t until 19-year-old Megan tipped off authorities in March 2019 that the truth ostensibly came to light — there were signs Machelle had been abusing her non-biological kids for years.

According to reports, Megan’s decision to have a long car conversation with one of her adoptive sisters following a dentist visit just to learn her teeth were rotting sparked the police complaint. She already knew every single one of her siblings had been taken out of school, likely to ensure they could be more involved in the Machelle-run family youtube channel Fantastic Adventures (created in 2017), which is why she didn’t hesitate to make the tip. And that’s how investigators carrying out a welfare check found the kids not only malnourished but also covered in bruises as well as scars.