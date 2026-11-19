In ‘Madden,’ one of the most defining interpersonal dynamics in the film stems from the relationship between the titular character and his friend, Al Davis. At the start of the story, the former is serving as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, with the latter as the general manager and owner of the NFL team. As such, the highs and lows of the football season are shared between these two friends. Furthermore, their families, including their wives, Virginia Madden and Carol Davis, are also close friends. Consequently, the Davis’ become an integral part of the story with lasting impact and influence on the central couple. Directed by David O. Russell, the film presents a biographical dramatization of the life of the legendary NFL coach and eventual commentator, John Madden. As a result, much like other elements in the story, Carol Davis’ character also finds a tangible basis in real life.

Carol Davis: Al Davis’ Wife and Part-Owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

‘Madden’ delves into the real life of John Madden, with a particular focus on the NFL coach’s career after his retirement from the league. As a result, most of the people populating the protagonist’s storyline remain on-screen counterparts to real-life individuals. This is also true of Sienna Miller’s character, Carol Davis. In real life, Carol Davis was the wife of Al Davis, Madden’s friend and close professional collaborator. The Davis’ got married in 1954 at a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to Al Davis’ involvement with the football team Oakland Raiders, his wife, a New York University marketing graduate, worked in retail stores as a buyer, responsible for selecting designer pieces.

This changed once the couple settled down in California’s East Bay in 1963. As the team continued with Al Davis as their owner and manager, Carol Davis swiftly became a common sight at the games, watching from the owners’ suite. Furthermore, she came to be known as the First Lady of Raider Nation. In 1979, Carol went into a coma for three weeks as a result of a serious heart attack. Her husband briefly left the team during these trying times and stayed by her bedside until she made a full recovery 23 days later. This anecdote from the couple’s personal lives makes it on screen in the film.

Consequently, for the most part, the David O. Russell-directed biopic remains faithful to reality in its depiction of Carol Davis. In real life, after the events of the film, Carol Davis went on to inherit her husband’s team, the Las Vegas Raiders, in the wake of his passing in 2011. She, along with her son, Mark Davis, held a controlling interest in the team. While the latter went on to take over the Raiders as the managing general partner and operating head of the franchise, his mother remained a key part of the NFL team. She routinely attended games and events and even lit the Al Davis memorial torch before the Raiders’ first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium. After her passing in 2025, at the age of 93, her son lit the same torch in her honor.

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