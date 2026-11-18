Helmed by Academy Award-nominated David O. Russell, Prime Video’s ‘Madden’ is a biographical sports comedy movie inspired by the true events in the life of American football icon John Madden. Nicolas Cage portrays the titular character, who unexpectedly steps down as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders to pursue a broadcasting career. With the support of his best friend, Al Davis, he works hard not only to become the sport’s most recognizable and iconic voice in history but also to help develop Madden NFL, the successful football video game. Besides his professional life, the narrative also offers a glimpse into his personal life, including his romance with his wife, Virginia, and his lifelong friendships. Most of the biographical tale unfolds in 1970s Oakland, California, with iconic football stadiums featuring in regular intervals.

Madden Filming Locations

Production on ‘Madden’ commenced in late April or May 2025 under the working title ‘Santa Maria’ and concluded after about two months in July of the same year. It was shot entirely in Georgia, especially in the cities of Atlanta and Marietta. During the shoot, in May 2025, multiple cast and crew members walked off the set after director David O. Russell allegedly used a racial term and tried to incorporate it into the movie’s dialogue. It is alleged that the filmmaker also belittled the cast and crew who objected to his use of the term.

Atlanta, Georgia

A major chunk of ‘Madden’ was lensed in the capital of Georgia — Atlanta. In order to shoot the football scenes set in the iconic Oakland Coliseum, the home of the Oakland Raiders, the cast and crew members utilized the exteriors and interiors of the Center Parc Stadium at 755 Hank Aaron Drive Southeast. The filming unit also set up camp at Shadowbox Studios Atlanta, located at 1415 Constitution Road Southeast. The film studio is home to nine purpose-built and fully soundproofed sound stages and ample production office space, necessary to bring all kinds of projects to life, including the sports biopic.

The indoor scenes depicting the world of the Raiders were seemingly taped using the studio space at Shadowbox Studios, which also consists of construction mill offices, rehearsal space, and multiple warehouses. Apart from the comedy movie, Atlanta has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘The Blind Side,’ ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ ‘Chad Powers,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’

Marietta, Georgia

The production team of the Nicolas Cage starrer also traveled to the northwest of Atlanta to the city of Marietta, county seat of Georgia’s Cobb County. They took over various streets and neighborhoods across the city and transformed them into 1970s Oakland for shooting purposes. For instance, in April 2025, the filming unit was spotted taping pivotal sequences around the St. James Episcopal Church at 161 Church Street, just off Marietta Square.

From what we can tell, a real-life property at 325 Rolling Rock Road also served as a prominent production location for ‘Madden’ as the cast and crew members spent about a week recording key portions on location. Between late May and early June 2025, Nicolas Cage was spotted donning a fat suit and prosthetics as he was in his John Madden getup outside Brandi’s World Famous Hot Dogs at 1377 Church Street Extension Northwest in Marietta. The restaurant reportedly remained temporarily closed for the production.

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