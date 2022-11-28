Maddi Reese From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

Set in Charleston, South Carolina, BravoTV’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ is a reality series revolving around the staff of Republic Garden & Lounge. The show provides the viewers an insight into the hospitality industry and how the cast members juggle their personal and professional lives. Under the guidance of Leva Bonaparte, the star of ‘Southern Charm,’ the establishment’s employees try their best to provide excellent services to some very well-known people. However, it is not always easy to do what needs to be done.

Madison “Maddi” Reese is one of the most prominent faces in the show who has been a part of it since season 1. Given her musical talents and charming personality, the reality TV star has many fans who are quite eager to learn more about her. Well, here is everything that we know about Maddi!

Maddi Reese’s Early Life and Background

Born on August 22, 1997, Madison “Maddi” Reese grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, “by way of New York City.” As a child, she had a great relationship with her father and mother, Mary Ellen Dunn Reese. Maddi also has great memories with her sister Melissa Reese, who she seems quite close to. Apart from her family, Maddi also enjoyes spending time with her friends and is always eager to celebrate life to the fullest.

In 2011, Maddi started studying at Charlotte Catholic High School and got her diploma in the year 2015. After this, she became a student at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. The reality TV star went on to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Communication in 2019. While pursuing her education, Maddi also worked in different establishments and has long been a part of the hospitality industry.

Maddi Reese’s Profession

In June 2014, Maddi started working as a Substance Abuse Counselor Volunteer for Insight while in Charlotte and stayed there until June 2017. She also took up the role of a server at Rooster’s Woodfire Kitchen in the city but left the organization in August 2017. Starting in September 2017, Maddi became a Server at O-Ku Sushi Charleston in Charleston. However, she left the position in November 2018.

Maddi’s journey with Leva Bonaparte started in September 2018 when she became a Server at Bourbon N’​ Bubbles. Thanks to her excellent work at the high-scale establishment, Maddi got a promotion and became a VIP Coordinator at Republic Garden & Lounge in August 2019. When not managing VIP guests, Maddi also works as a DJ in order to entertain those who come to the lounge. In fact, Maddi takes up several gigs around Southeast Charleston as a DJ.

Maddi Reese’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Maddi does not seem to be in a committed relationship. As a single young woman, Maddi has not shied away from exploring the dating pool. However, in season 1 of the show, Maddi finds herself in a complicated love triangle where she can’t help but wonder who to choose from. The reality TV star started to develop a connection with her co-worker Joe Bradley, VIP host. However, when her cheating ex-boyfriend reentered her life, she could not help but feel conflicted.

